LeBron James trolled the Knicks with his sneaker choice and the internet loves it.

LeBron James trolled the Knicks with his kicks before a game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Nearly five months ago, LeBron caught some heat for referring to himself as the "King of New York" in an Instagram post after the Cavaliers defeated the Knicks back on November 13th :

This didn't sit well with Knicks team member Enes Kanter, who in an interview said, "I don't care who you are, what you call yourself. King, queen, princess...we're going to fight. Nobody out there is going to punk us."

LeBron responded by saying, "Well, I'm the king, my wife is the queen and my daughter is the princess...so we have all three covered."

But LeBron was not going to let things go that easy. On Monday, he wore these sneakers that say "I'm King" on the heels for his return to MSG. It was a clapback five months in the making: