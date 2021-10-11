16 reactions to the new Superman coming out as bisexual.

Not all bisexuals wear capes—but some do! In honor of National Coming Out Day, the new Superman is coming out as bisexual. DC Comics announced today that Jonathan Kent, who is the son of Lois Lane and O.G. Superman Clark Kent, will become romantically involved with a male friend, reporter Jay Nakamura, in an upcoming issue of SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #5.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” series writer Tom Taylor said in an interview with the New York Times, adding that a “new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world.”