Chelsea Houska is not wasting any time. Summer is upon us and she's taking the kiddos to the pool. On Wednesday, the 'Teen Mom 2' star shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account of baby Watson all dressed for the pool. She captioned the photo, "His first time at the pool and he is LOVING it! @coledeboer"

His first time at the pool and he is LOVING it! @coledeboer A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Chelsea became popular through her time on MTV's '16 and Pregnant', and 'Teen Mom 2'. She was known for her constant fighting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam. Her loyal dad Randy was always a phone call away, and Chelsea called him constantly.

She quickly became a fan favorite, and everyone was rooting for her to find her prince charming, and give up on Adam once and for all. Then, one day at a gas station, Chelsea met a man named Cole. It was love at first sight. Cole later moved in with Chelsea and her daughter, Aubree, and quickly became a father figure to her.

Cuties 😍 A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on May 28, 2016 at 11:16am PDT

The two got married in a small ceremony last fall and only had close friends and family. They were planning a more extravagant wedding, but Chelsea found out she was pregnant in the midst of the wedding planning.

Things quickly changed. Cole and Chelsea decided it was best to focus on their new baby-to-be and not stress about throwing a big wedding. The small ceremony was perfect and the big bash will be on their one year anniversary.

Best.Day.Ever. 10.01.16 @jakephotographysf did such an amazing job with our pictures! ❤️ and @landiduh with my hair!!! 😘 A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 16, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

Now that Watson Cole DeBoer has made his entrance into the world, his older sister Aubree can't get enough of him. Chelsea also posted this picture to her Instagram of Aubree enjoying their pool day as well.

These crazy kiddos @angiehouska A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Aubree was a fish the entire day, jumping in the pool and playing underwater with her cousins. She is a natural born swimmer and is clearly not afraid of the water. Which, is a big step from last year where she wouldn't even get her face wet. She even has an adorable face mask now to make sure the water doesn't slow her down.

It's safe to assume Aubree took some time to say hi to her little brother, who was new to the pool scene. Last year, Aubree was swimming with a different sibling; her younger sister, Paislee.

Perfect day for the pool @tfhalbur89 A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jun 9, 2016 at 11:51am PDT

Chelsea posted this picture of the two girls last summer, with the caption, "Perfect day for the pool." Chelsea also tagged Taylor Halbur in the caption. Taylor is Paislee's mom, and Adam's ex-girlfriend as well.

Back in the day, Chelsea and Taylor didn't seem to see eye to eye when it came to parenting techniques and dealing with Adam. However, as the two moms have matured, they've also formed a friendship. Allowing their girls to spend quality sister time together appears to be important to them, and I'm sure their girls will appreciate it as well.

