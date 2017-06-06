Advertising

1. Briana DeJesus was on MTV's 'Teen Mom 3' back in 2013, during its one season run.

Briana DeJesus Is Back for #TeenMom 2 — and Is Pregnant with Her Second Child! https://t.co/GhylDmdojg — People Magazine (@people) June 6, 2017

We were given an inside look at a teen mom and single mom. Briana's life was filled with chaos, from her baby daddy to her mom, her older sister, and her daughter, Nova. Brianna was struggling with school, money, and simply holding her life together.

2. Briana's sister, Brittany, got pregnant the same time as Briana but chose to go through with an abortion.

She struggled with her decision, and the aftermath played out on 'Teen Mom 3'. Things like going to the doctor brought back memories of that day. Every time she would see Briana's baby, Nova, it was a reminder that she too could have a child that same age. Brittany still felt like she made the right decision. She was able to go out with her friends and plan road trips that would not have been possible if she had a child.

3. Briana's mom, Roxanne, was vocal about her wanting Briana to have an abortion.

She was very aware of the difficulties that came with raising a child as a single mom. However, Roxanne was extremely supportive once Briana decided to go through with the pregnancy. She even paid for many of the necessities that Briana couldn't afford, as she was a teenager without a job.

4. Brittany DeJesus became distant from Briana, after finding out they had different fathers.

Sometimes we don't realize how strong our emotional bond is to being blood-related until we find out we're not. Or at least in this case, not as much as Brittany thought. Briana is Brittany's younger sister and grew up thinking they were full sisters, not half sisters. It wasn't until their mom, Roxanne, mentioned that Brittany's dad was not Briana's dad or the man that helped raise them, that Brittany started looking into it. When asked in an interview with VH1 if her and Briana are closer now, Brittany responded, "To be perfectly honest, knowing that I have a different father than her, I feel more distant than anything."

5. Brittany reportedly hooked up with 'Teen Mom 2' star, Javi Marroquin, but they both deny the rumors.

The rumors sparked when Javi's Snapchat story featured a weekend trip with Brittany. There were videos of him walking into her hotel room and waking her up. The two of them were also seen getting cozy together on a night out. However, they both took to Twitter to deny the rumors. Javi wrote, “Y'all really wanna know about my love life. I'll [tell] you myself. It's non-existent," while Brittany tweeted, “Uhhhhhh...I'm 100% single not trying to mingle. Catch some chill and stop spreading rumors.”

6. Brittany's sister Briana will be sharing a screen with Javi's ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

(Getty)

Let's hope for everyone's sake that these Javi and Brittany dating rumors really are fake. If you've watched 'Teen Mom 2' before, then you know that Kailyn is the first to admit she has a temper. Although she has now moved on from her ex-husband and is expecting a child with someone else, something tells me she wouldn't be happy if her new cast mate's sister started dating her ex.

7. Briana's baby daddy, Devoin, is not very present in his daughter's life.

During his time on 'Teen Mom 3', Devoin talked about wanting to spend time with his daughter but never came around. He wound up getting into some trouble and Briana and her mom had to request a domestic violence protection order, on December 27, 2011.

According to Radar Online, Devoin Austin previously threatened, harassed, stalked or physically abused Briana. The court papers continue, saying that he attempted to harm her or family members or individuals closely associated with Briana. He even threatened to kidnap Nova! They also claimed Devoin has a “drug” and “alcohol” problem.

8. Roxanne DeJesus had to undergo surgery last December, and she was "Deathly afraid."

According to Briana's Twitter, everything went smoothly. She tweeted on December 9, "Glad my mother woke up from under the knife a-ok. Keep her in ur prayers guys."

If you're wondering what exactly was going on with Roxanne, she explained on her own Twitter that she had to have a biopsy! "I'm having a biopsy done on Monday morning," Roxy tweeted on December 6. "I'm praying that I get better results This time. Trying not to worry but I am. Deathly afraid."

It's so sad seeing one of our 'Teen Mom' parents sick and afraid. Luckily it seems like everything worked out okay this time. Let's hope her health stays good in the future.

9. Briana announced in January that she is expecting again.

'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Shares Sonogram Photo of "Healthy and Hairy" Baby https://t.co/kX7etqLZIK pic.twitter.com/zSLi3Rz2Un — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) June 14, 2017

She will welcome her second child in July 2017 and is very excited for her 5-year-old daughter, Nova, to be a big sister. She was hoping for a boy but will be having another daughter named Stella.

10. It was announced last night on the 'Teen Mom Aftershow', that Briana from 'Teen Mom 3' will now be joining the cast of 'Teen Mom 2'.

Some have speculated that this is because she is pregnant again, or simply has more of her story to tell. However, there were many fan favorites from her season, such as Mackenzie and Katie. It begs the question, why Briana? It's safe to say, though, that fans will continue to watch the drama unfold, and one more teen mom added to the mix can't hurt. We're all excited to see what's to come.

