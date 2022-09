Spoiler alert: Obviously there will be spoilers here, people.

Between Ser Criston Cole's marriage proposal, yet another bloody wedding, and Daemon callously killing off his wife (who seemed very cool), episode 5 of "House of the Dragon" was a wild ride...

So, if you've once again been roped into the world of unbecoming family relationships, disgustingly violent weddings, gratuitous murder and rampant nudity--here are the most cathartic tweets we could find from people who share your struggle.

1.

2.