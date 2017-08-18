Advertising

Despite being the star of her own television show, Amy Schumer is still happy to take on some unpaid extra work during her off season. As reported by Us Weekly, Schumer and her sister attended a taping of Judge Judy in May, and the episode finally aired this week. The court case Schumer witnessed–from a front row center seat, of course–was about Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Obviously.

The comedian shared a video of herself goofing off on set with Byrd the Bailiff, who helped Schumer indulge in the experience by letting her sit behind Judy's bench, calling her "your honor," and presenting her with some very important documents.

No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Of course, Schumer tuned in to watch the episode this week, and she shared a shot of her glamorous TV appearance to Instagram. "Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on Judge Judy," she captioned the picture. "My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!" By "cases," could she mean that she'll be in more upcoming episodes too? 😱

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Schumer previously teased her appearance on the show back in May, when she and her sister attended the taping and even got to approach Judy at the bench. Cue jealousy.

All rise! A post shared by @amyschumer on May 10, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Plenty of Judge Judy viewers spotted Amy Schumer sitting in the courtroom, and they shared their findings on Twitter.

I guess @amyschumer likes judge Judy 👩‍⚖️ as much as I do!!!! pic.twitter.com/bubaIcdIxn — JaNaye (@luv2luv_naye) August 18, 2017

Why is @amyschumer on judge judy during a case about missing yu gi oh cards pic.twitter.com/lrJMWIWn1V — Yasmin (@_itsyasmin_) August 17, 2017

@CBSNews OMG! I thought that was Amy Schumer on Judge Judy, and now I know I was right! WTH? Too funny! pic.twitter.com/o5gS3wbgmW — Carol Davis, Chicago (@wino914) August 18, 2017

Amy, I hope you know this means we're expecting a cameo from Judge Judy on the next season of Inside Amy Schumer. And that's an order.

