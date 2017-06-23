Advertising

Leah Block appeared on Season 20 of 'The Bachelor', where she competed for Ben Higgins' heart. She later appeared on 'Bachelor in Paradise' for a very brief amount of time and made waves with her new lip injections.

Now, the 'Bachelor' alum is making headlines for a different reason. She recently took to Twitter to post about Rachel Lindsay's season of 'The Bachelorette'.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Leah wrote,

"I'm sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD"

The Tweet received enough attention that Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette, had to respond. She tweeted back saying,

"Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday."

Now, Lee Garrett is the contestant on Rachel's season who some of the guys believed to be racist. He has recently been scrutinized for posting extremely racist tweets of his own and has quickly become this season of 'The Bachelorette's' biggest villain.

In tweets that have since been deleted, Lee wrote,

"What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? Wait for it…..One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces."

And...

"I don't hate Muslims, I do hate Islam."

Either the backlash got to Leah, or she simply didn't understand the magnitude of her comments before, but she has now issued a formal and lengthy apology to Rachel on Facebook.

"Hi, Everyone.

I come forward honestly and openly, to extend my sincere apology for the tweet from my account on Monday, June 19th regarding the current season of The Bachelorette. The tweet came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel's presence on the show.

I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry.

It is vitally important to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten minority communities. My tweet did neither of those things and I see that as a personal failure. In my initial Twitter responses to concerned Bachelor Nation fans, I was defensive. The attacks directed at me felt to be responses to the epidemic of injustice we have towards individuals of marginalized identities – especially the black community. I accept responsibility for my ignorance and as I move forward I will engage in these issues – so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place.

Our Society should have no place for hate that targets any minority group. We can't make the future better until we make ourselves better. And I'm starting now.

Best of luck to Rachel and her suitors this season.

Looking forward

Leah Block"

Rachel Lindsay has yet to respond.

