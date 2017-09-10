Advertising

'Impractical Jokers' is an American comedy series that airs on truTV. Brian Quinn stars on the show with his three best friends. The four of them have known each other since high school and enjoy publicly embarrassing each other.

Although the series gives us a pretty good insight into the guys' personalities and little quirks, there is definitely a lot we still don't know about them. So, here are five things you may not know about Brian Quinn.

He Golfs

This is the face of golf. A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Mar 13, 2015 at 12:35pm PDT

From the looks of this picture, it doesn't seem like he's a pro or anything, but he appears to have an interest in the sport. He captioned the photo, "This is the face of golf."

It's possible he doesn't know what he's doing at all, but you can't blame a guy for trying. He's even attempted golfing more than once from the looks of his Instagram account.

Golfing with Dad. #bababooey A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Oct 9, 2014 at 1:14pm PDT

Brian has even golfed with his dad before. Talk about bonding. However, his dad doesn't look too happy with his swing. Maybe he takes golfing a little more serious than his son who tried to throw him off his game.

He Loves Cats

Brooklyn A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Sep 7, 2013 at 10:37am PDT

Brian loves cats, and anyone who watches 'Impractical Jokers' will know that his friend Sal does not. Sal has a huge fear of cats and kittens specifically. Like any true best friend would, Brian really takes advantage of this fear.

On the show, Brian has scared Sal with many cat themed pranks. Someone dressed up in a giant cat costume, and as a punishment, Sal even had to be chained to a table while kittens and cats crawled on him.

Brian appears to love cats and has even used his own in the show before. It's pretty obvious that holding an adorable kitten makes anyone look cuter, so maybe Brian does it to attract the ladies. It couldn't hurt.

He is Often Compared to Rosie O' Donnell

Fat Rosie O'Donnell A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Oct 4, 2012 at 3:25pm PDT

Throughout Brian's time in the spotlight, his friends and even fans have often pointed out his striking resemblance to Rosie O'Donnell. He captioned this photo "Fat Rosie O'Donnell" and we have to admit, we can see the similarities.

In an episode of 'Impractical Jokers', Rosie made a guest appearance as part of Brian's punishment. The two looked like twins and brought the entire joke together. I'm sure Brian doesn't like the comparison, but there's not much he can do at this point. Back in 2012, a photo of Rosie's face was posted on his Instagram account with the caption, "@Joe_Gatto is a dick." We might be missing a little back story here, but it's clear that Brian is not a fan of the comparison.

@joe_gatto is a dick A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Sep 7, 2012 at 7:01am PDT

He Really Likes Turkey

My mother snapped this shot. She turned on the kitchen light and found me gnawing on the turkey. Alone. In the dark. A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Nov 24, 2016 at 1:38pm PST

Thanksgiving is the day where everyone gathers around a huge turkey feast and enjoys the company of family. However, for Brian Quinn, he may have started eating a little sooner than everyone else.

This photo that was taken last Thanksgiving is captioned, "My mother snapped this shot. She turned on the kitchen light and found me gnawing on the turkey. Alone. In the dark."

It sounds like Brian was emphasizing the fact that he was trying to cram food in his face when no one was looking. Isn't Thanksgiving supposed to be about giving? Maybe he just wanted a little taste. Either way, it's a good thing his mama caught him in the act.

He Cut Off His Hair

Buzz buzz. A post shared by Brian Quinn (@bqquinn) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Those of us that watch the show know that Brian is known for his shaggy hair and homeless look that he so effortlessly embraces. So when a picture suddenly appears of his salt and pepper hair buzzed off, it raises some questions.

One option could be that Brian lost a challenge and had to buzz his head as a form of punishment for the show. That's definitely not the worst thing these guys have had to do. In order to find out what really happened, we will probably have to keep waiting for the new season of 'Impractical Jokers'. Until then, "Buzz buzz."

