Advertising

(Getty)

At the young age of 16, Jazz Jennings is already an extremely successful activist. She has been fighting a battle for the LGBTQ community for years. Jazz Jennings was born as a male but knew she was female from the age of three. She often recalls telling her mom not to let her grow a mustache or develop as a male. The thought traumatized her.

Jazz has been on this very difficult journey of discovery for years, but along the way she has forged a path of education and awareness for other transgender youths through her YouTube channel. She is even a successful author, writing a children's book about being transgender, as well as 'Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen'.

Advertising

Life isn't always easy for Jazz and many of her struggles have been depicted on her reality show, 'I am Jazz'. However, she has the support of her family and that has been huge. However, there are many things we don't know about Jazz's three siblings.

Jazz's Sister Wanted to be The Only Girl

So honored to be here tonight at the @onentenphx An Evening of Jazz event! #jazzhandsphx #phx #onenten #1n10 A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Aug 8, 2015 at 7:07pm PDT

According to an episode of 'I am Jazz', Jazz's older sister Ari wanted to be the only girl in the family. Ari was the first born, and although many girls want to have a sister, she didn't. After Ari was born, her mom got pregnant with twin boys. The fourth and final pregnancy was Jazz and some may have hoped for a girl to even things out, but not Ari. She embraced being the princess of the family and the only daughter.

Advertising

When Jazz started wanting to play with Ari's things and dress in her clothes, she didn't mind. It was when Jazz made it known that she wanted to live her life as a girl that caused some tension.

Their mom had to explain to Ari that this was a very serious issue. It could lead to suicidal thoughts and extreme depression if the family wasn't supported. Of course, as a young girl, this might have been hard for Ari to understand, but she accepted Jazz when she knew it was such a serious issue. Jazz is her sister and it's hard to remember it any other way.

Advertising

Jazz's Sister Offered to Have a Child For Her

my gurlll💗 @arishay A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Mar 31, 2015 at 8:57am PDT

Things have come a far way from childhood. Jazz is now a 16-year-old girl considering having bottom surgery to complete her transition. Now, with that comes the knowledge that she will never be able to have biological children.

Jazz never developed as a male due to the hormone blockers she received before puberty. If she wanted a biological child she would have to go off all the hormones and begin to produce testosterone. This is what she has tried to avoid for most of her life, so she needed another option.

Advertising

Ari offered to carry a child for Jazz when the time came. The baby would biologically be her child, and Jazz's niece or nephew, but it would be the closest biological child she could have. This was a huge sacrifice for Ari to make and really shows the love she has for her sister.

Jazz Has Twin Brothers

@flynorwegian showing their pride with these awesome rainbow lights!❤️💛💚💙💜 What a great flight! #FlyNorwegian A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Aug 11, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

Jazz is the youngest child in a family of four. Her twin brothers, Griffen and Sander, are very protective of her transition though. Griffen explained, "Being so young we didn't understand what transgender was. As we got older, it’s just become natural that Jazz was our sister. Just, through time, it became so natural that I don’t even think about the fact that she’s transgender. I just think of her as my sister. That’s it. That’s who she is."

Advertising

Jazz's entire family has been very supportive from the beginning. Her mom has said before that she would rather have a transgender daughter than a dead son. Greg explained the decision to ABC News, saying he and Jeanette were “in 100 percent agreement as to how we should raise Jazz.” That statement was very powerful and shows the seriousness of this issue. It can be a life or death situation and needs to be handled sensitively, and Jazz's parents have done an excellent job.

Her Siblings Feel Left Out

Advertising

The best people to be stuck with✌🏼 A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

Jazz's mom has always been extremely protective over her transgender daughter. Sometimes she gets a little too overprotective, to the point where her other kids feel left out. In an episode of 'I am Jazz', Griffen and Sander made it known to their mom that she favors Jazz more than them. They claimed that they would give her everything she wanted and would get away with way more than they would.

The boys also felt like their mom wasn't spending quality time with them like she would with Jazz. After feeling really terrible about how her kids were feeling, Jazz's mom decided to take all of her kids out for their own special day. During a fun spa date with one of her boys, she was even caught worrying about Jazz instead of enjoying her day with her son.

Advertising

Jazz's siblings understand that Jazz might need a little more attention, and they give their parents a lot of leeway because of it. The Jennings have a very caring family and they all know how loved they are, and how lucky they are to have the support system that they do. At the end of the day, family is everything.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.