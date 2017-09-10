Advertising

Joe Gatto has made himself known on truTV's 'Impractical Jokers' as the guy with the big nose and the even bigger Italian personality. He is clearly one of the fan favorites with his baby blue eyes and willingness to take on any challenge.

From the show, we can see he likes to eat a lot since the other guys mention it constantly, but there's not very much information about his family life. So, here are five things you may not know about Joe Gatto.

He's a Dog person (Kind of)



This is my version of Chris Pratt in Jurrasic World. I'm the Alpha. I have veloci-puppies. A post shared by Joe Gatto (@joe_gatto) on May 24, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Unless you are in fact a dog person, you probably don't have a bunch of furry friends running around your house. As much as Joe's face looks like he isn't enjoying these little pups, I think it's safe to he loves them.

He captioned his photo, "This is my version of Chris Pratt in Jurrasic World. I'm the Alpha. I have veloci-puppies."

Perhaps Joe is trying to tell us that his dogs are just as insane as dinosaurs. Either way, he loves these girls. He often posts pictures of his dogs on Instagram and refers to them as "my girls." He even uses the hashtag #gattopups and refers to them as 'his pack'. They are definitely part of the family.



He Has a Wife

Gatto family getting ready for the @colbiecaillat concert in NYC. 1st family date night ... Minus the dogs @gattopups A post shared by Joe Gatto (@joe_gatto) on Jul 14, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

We met Joe's wife during an episode of 'Impractical Jokers'. The challenge was to kiss a specific stranger in a food court. The catch was that each Joker didn't know who their specific person was that they were supposed to kiss.

When Joe was up for his turn, the other guys surprised him and invited his wife to show up. Obviously kissing another woman in front of your wife is a daunting task for anyone.



In the end, Joe made the right decision and chose his wife. It's clear that the two of them really love each other, and they seem like a genuinely happy couple. At least he didn't have to sleep on the couch that night.

His Daughter is a Total Daddy's Girl

Every minute I fall more and more in love with this amazing little human. #daddysgirl A post shared by Joe Gatto (@joe_gatto) on Aug 26, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT



There is arguably nothing cuter than watching a father bond with his daughter. It really pulls at your heart strings, and Joe Gatto's daughter Milana definitely has her daddy wrapped around her little finger.

Joe's Instagram account is filled with pictures of his daughter eating ice cream, running around Los Angeles, chilling by the pool, cooking together and snuggling with him. He captions most of them with the hashtag #daddysgirl. He's obviously a proud parent and really wants to raise his daughter right. It's clear Joe was made to be a dad.

He Recently Had a Son



"Make room girls! Baby brother Gatto will be crashing our tea party this summer" #ahumannotapuppy #babynumber2 A post shared by Joe Gatto (@joe_gatto) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Parenthood isn't just stopping at one for Joe and his wife. They announced on Instagram in February that they were expecting another little baby Gatto, and this time it's a boy!

Their baby boy was due this summer and Joe captioned his post, "Make room girls! Baby brother Gatto will be crashing our tea party this summer." He also used the hashtags #ahumannotapuppy and #babynumber2



Hey y'alls. Say hi to my son Remington Joseph Gatto. Or as we call him, Remo. Thanks for all your thoughts. Mom & baby are doing well. pic.twitter.com/F50LbJBGru — Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) August 1, 2017

With a wife, a daughter, and all female dogs, Joe really was starting to be outnumbered. I'm sure he's super excited to finally have a boy join the mix.

His Mother Passed Away

Wish I could. Miss you Mommy. A post shared by Joe Gatto (@joe_gatto) on Sep 25, 2015 at 9:34am PDT



Unfortunately, Joe Gatto lost his mother and his father. He appears to take their deaths very hard, occasionally lashing out at people on Twitter who may not know that both his parents are dead.

They won't. They're both dead. Thanks for bringing it up. https://t.co/lYvp3wvKw0 — Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) September 9, 2016

According to SILive.com, Mrs. Gatto was a secretary at St. Adalbert’s School in Elm Park for more than 15 years. Then she went on to work as an executive assistant at Mount Loretto. Mrs. Gatto enjoyed dancing, trips to the beach, reading, spending time with her grandchildren and taking trips to Atlantic City with friends. Her husband of 28 years, Joseph, died in 1995.



Joe and his two siblings made a statement saying, "She was fun-loving, compassionate and had a zest for life."

It's completely understandable that Joe is having a rough time with this, but all of his fans are there for him and will support him through it.

