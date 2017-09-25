Advertising

America's favorite astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson may be smarter than all of us—but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy binge watching the same shows we do. Tyson is evidently a big Game of Thrones fan, and he took to Twitter this weekend to share some scientific insight on season seven. And he kindly gave a warning that spoilers were ahead.

Everybody all caught up on #GameOfThrones? I have a comment or two, if anybody is interested… — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Tyson wasn't too bothered by the fact that frozen dead people were swimming, even though previous episodes implied they couldn't. But he straight-up labeled the way the dragon was pulled out of the lake as "bad physics."

I thought the frozen dead dudes couldn’t swim, but aside from that… — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Bad Physics in #GameOfThrones: Pulling a dragon out of a lake? Chains need to be straight, and not curve over hill and dale. pic.twitter.com/VIJlIuDz3L — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Tyson refrained from asking a common Game of Thrones fan question: "WHERE DID THE WHITE WALKERS EVEN GET THE CHAINS?" But hey, the "curvy chains" critique is an even better knock against the lazy writing.

However, the episode also had some good physics in the form of Daenerys' dragon's wingspan. Not only is Drogon huge and awesome, he's also physically sound.

Good Bio-Physics in #GameOfThrones: The Dragon Wingspans are sensibly large, as their body weight would require for flight. pic.twitter.com/gzD5wI38u5 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

In case that wasn't clear enough for you, Tyson made a comparison to something that has never been on Game of Thrones: the wings of Renaissance cherubs, for some reason...? Apparently Tyson's hung up on how unrealistic Cupid's wings are. Fair enough, but stick to Thrones, please.

The sensibly large wingspan of Dragons in #GameOfThrones contrasts with aerodynamically useless wings of Renaissance cherubs. pic.twitter.com/I8L8ILBtUu — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Not only does he think the show had some good physics, but there is also good biology in terms of dragon body structure. Tyson, like the rest of us, just freaking loves those dragons.

Good Biology in #GameOfThrones: As in #LordOfTheRings, Dragons forfeited their forelimbs to make wings, like birds & bats. pic.twitter.com/pguBe6rosQ — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

And he couldn't decide if the the thermal physics when it comes to dragon breath was good or bad, but it sure is "intriguing." Honestly, this is good info. We weren't 100 percent sure if that was supposed to be ice breath or fire breath. According to Tyson, it was just really hot fire.

Intriguing Thermal Physics in #GameOfThrones: BlueDragon breath would be at least a factor of 3X hotter than RedDragon breath pic.twitter.com/RvpBkqJ1sw — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

And lastly, Tyson used the Game of Thrones universe to comment on the #TakeAKnee movement that's happening right now. (Tyson is a well-known critic of the Trump administration.)

In the #GameOfThrones Universe, to "bend the knee" represents the very highest form of respect and loyalty. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 25, 2017

So not only did Neil deGrasse Tyson explain how science supports parts of Game of Thrones, but he also used Game of Thrones to support the #TakeAKnee protests.

Bravo, Neil. You're our top choice for the Iron Throne.

