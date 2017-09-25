America's favorite astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson may be smarter than all of us—but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy binge watching the same shows we do. Tyson is evidently a big Game of Thrones fan, and he took to Twitter this weekend to share some scientific insight on season seven. And he kindly gave a warning that spoilers were ahead.
Tyson wasn't too bothered by the fact that frozen dead people were swimming, even though previous episodes implied they couldn't. But he straight-up labeled the way the dragon was pulled out of the lake as "bad physics."
Tyson refrained from asking a common Game of Thrones fan question: "WHERE DID THE WHITE WALKERS EVEN GET THE CHAINS?" But hey, the "curvy chains" critique is an even better knock against the lazy writing.
However, the episode also had some good physics in the form of Daenerys' dragon's wingspan. Not only is Drogon huge and awesome, he's also physically sound.
In case that wasn't clear enough for you, Tyson made a comparison to something that has never been on Game of Thrones: the wings of Renaissance cherubs, for some reason...? Apparently Tyson's hung up on how unrealistic Cupid's wings are. Fair enough, but stick to Thrones, please.
Not only does he think the show had some good physics, but there is also good biology in terms of dragon body structure. Tyson, like the rest of us, just freaking loves those dragons.
And he couldn't decide if the the thermal physics when it comes to dragon breath was good or bad, but it sure is "intriguing." Honestly, this is good info. We weren't 100 percent sure if that was supposed to be ice breath or fire breath. According to Tyson, it was just really hot fire.
And lastly, Tyson used the Game of Thrones universe to comment on the #TakeAKnee movement that's happening right now. (Tyson is a well-known critic of the Trump administration.)
So not only did Neil deGrasse Tyson explain how science supports parts of Game of Thrones, but he also used Game of Thrones to support the #TakeAKnee protests.
Bravo, Neil. You're our top choice for the Iron Throne.