Adam and Danielle Busby became a household name back in 2015 when they became pregnant with the only set of all girl quintuplets in the United States. They had a simple life in Houston, Texas with their four-year-old daughter Blayke. When the quints came, everything changed.

Danielle Busby Couldn't Get Pregnant

Danielle and Adam got married in their early twenties, after working together at Target and falling in love. Their journey to have kids was a difficult one. The Busbys tried for about two years to conceive, with no luck. Then they turned to intrauterine insemination and that finally gave them a positive pregnancy test.

After weeks of waiting, it was finally time to do their first ultrasound at the doctors. Danielle said, " Something so blurry had never looked so beautiful. We finally received our answered prayers! God is so good!"

Danielle claims she had a really easy pregnancy, saying that she was never really sick, although she always had crackers everywhere. She loved being pregnant and the feeling of having a baby grow inside of her. The day Blayke was born introduced the Busbys to a different kind of unconditional love. It was something they had never felt before.

Adam and Danielle Had To Do Intrauterine Insemination

A few years after Blayke was born, Adam and Danielle knew they wanted to expand their family. Intrauterine insemination is a grueling process and not cheap. On average, one round of IUI using your partner's sperm is around $865 in the United States. The doctors take the sperm and inject it into the woman's uterus. It's different than in vitro fertilization. When they were trying to get pregnant with Blayke, it took the couple six attempts. After the first five, they decided to take a break for a while and trust God with their whole situation.

Then one morning, Danielle woke up and told Adam she thinks they need to try one more time. Adam and Danielle decided to do one more round of IUI and this time, it actually took. So when the couple was deciding to go through this process again, it was a big decision. The second time around the couple received a positive pregnancy test on the second try. However unlike in the past, when only one out of the three to four eggs took, this time all four eggs took!

They Had Identical Twins

The doctors appeared to be a little shocked at first, but Danielle started laughing as soon as she saw the ultrasound. They were warned that there was a good possibility that some of the eggs might stop developing. There was a good chance the couple would not end up with four babies, but there was also a chance that some of the eggs could split...into twins.

After multiple doctors appointments, blood work, and days of worry, the ultrasound results were clear. They were pregnant, but one of the eggs had split. They were having five babies. Quintuplets.

They Have Their Own Reality Show on TLC

Quickly after news started spreading that the Busbys were having quintuplets, they also found out that every single one of their babies was a girl. This made the Busbys the only family in the United States to have an all girl set of quintuplets.

Let's not forget about Blayke. With half a dozen girls soon to be roaming around the house, TLC quickly reached out to Adam and Danielle for a reality show. The series is called OutDaughtered and the third season is about to air on TLC. The cameras followed the crazy journey throughout Danielle's pregnancy and delivery at 28 weeks. The show also depicts the constant stress of dealing with six kids. Going to the doctor's office or the store can seem like an impossible task for one mom to do.

They Have Their Own Blog

Throughout all the craziness that is their lives, the Busbys have taken to blogging in order to share their journey. It's called 'It's a Buzz World' and basically walks you through their families entire life.

There are sections for Adam and Danielle's love story, princess Blayke, and their journey to conceive her, the pregnancy with the quints and baby pump pictures. They even shared text messages from family members after they heard the news that they were having five babies. The blog gives a really deep insight into the family's lifestyle, values, and simply silly moments. Although their life is crazy and hectic, it's the one they were given and they are very thankful for it.

