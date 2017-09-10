Advertising

Sal Vulcano is known for being a very over dramatic joker on the truTV series, 'Impractical Jokers'. His friends love to put him in messy situations and it's fair to say he doesn't handle them too well.

We've seen glimpses of pranks the jokers have done on him where they destroyed his apartment, rubbed kittens on his bed, and even flashed his neighbors, but besides having a little bit of OCD, there's a lot we don't know about Sal Vulcano. Here are five things you may not know about him.

He Has a College Degree



Sal Vulcano was born on November 5, 1976, in Staten Island, New York. He attended Monsignor Farrell High School and then attended college at St. John's University where he earned a degree in finance.

Many people might assume that Sal and his friends are not as educated because they chose a career path in comedy. Often times they make themselves look dumb on the show, but that's all in good fun.

It's clear that Sal has a very good education under his belt. Sal and the other Jokers also create every episode of 'Impractical Jokers' so it may appear to some people like they have an easy job, but it definitely takes hard work. I'm sure Sal's degree in finances helped him develop a great work ethic.

Sal is a Germophobe



Sal may not admit this, but he gets incredibly grossed out by germs of any kind. Other people's bodily fluids (like spit) send him into a frenzy, he constantly is washing his hands, and he refuses to touch things he thinks may be dirty.

In his mind, he's just being sanitary. He doesn't know where things have been, so he doesn't want to touch it. He also doesn't share food or drinks and almost died when he was forced to dig through garbage as a punishment. Also, cats are a huge no. He HATES cats.

He was a Vegetarian For Six Years



Sal Vulcano was a vegetarian for six years according to Wikia.com. It's unknown if Sal was a vegetarian for health reasons or if it had more to do with animal rights.

From the look of his distaste for cats, I think it's safe to say he might not be too fond of animals. My guess is he was a vegetarian for health reasons. Maybe he was trying to lose weight, or simply wanted to feel lighter and healthier.

All the traveling he does as a comedian has to wear on his body. Eating a lot of fruits and vegetables instead of heavy meats probably kept him healthier and feeling better.

He is an Ordained Minister and Officiated Joe Gatto's Wedding



Sal is actually an ordained minister and officiated Joe Gatto's wedding with Bessy. It speaks volumes for their friendship to know that Joe wanted Sal to be the one doing the ceremony.

You might be wondering how Sal became ordained, but it's actually not that hard. Usually you just find an organization through your state that lines up with your beliefs, and send in your personal information.

Once you receive your official ordination paperwork in the mail, you simply fill it out and become ordained. The state grants you the ordination power. Many people don't know it's this easy, but if you really want your best friend to marry you, it's totally possible.

He Has Received the Most Punishments Out of Any Joker



Unfortunately, Sal has gotten the dreaded thumbs down on more challenges than any other joker. This means that Sal has had to complete the most punishments out of any of the four guys.

One extremely cruel punishment forced Sal to get an unknown tattoo on his thigh. He was unaware of what it was until he revealed it to the camera. It was a self portrait of Jaden Smith.

He was quoted telling Joe Gatto, the one who came up with the tattoo idea, that it was going to change their entire friendship. Who knows if it actually did, he was probably still in shock. Hopefully in the coming episodes Sal doesn't lose.

