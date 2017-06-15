Advertising

Tyler Henry may be Hollywood's go-to medium, but the self-proclaimed psychic stays relatively private when it come to his own life. The 20-year-old is very mature for his age, but what does he do when he's not giving people readings and helping them find peace with their loved ones that have passed away? Here are 5 things you may not know about Tyler Henry.

He Has Small-Town Roots

Tyler grew up in a small town in central California. Hanford is a rural suburb just outside Fresno. Growing up, Tyler knew he was gifted from a very young age. By the time he made it to high school, he was already giving readings to students and teachers.

Tyler attended Hanford's Sierra Pacific High School and graduated from an accelerated academic program. His plan was to attend college and become a hospice nurse. That plan quickly changed when his talents were discovered. He gained a celebrity clientele and a reality T.V. development deal with E!

Tyler Welcomes the Skeptics

Tyler's show premiered in January of 2016 and was extremely successful. E! immediately ordered two more episodes, making it a ten episode series, and two months later ordered a second season.

Tyler considers himself to be a "clairvoyant medium." On his show, 'Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry', he usually asks his guests to bring an object for him to hold onto. According to reports, Tyler welcomes skepticism and says, "I am content with people asking questions," he told the Fresno Bee.

Some of the skeptics, however, don't seem very nice. Susan Gerbic, a skeptical activist, refers to Tyler Henry as one of the "grief vampires" and is particularly critical of Tyler's aspiration to offer to counsel parents who have lost children to suicide. Susan believes Tyler is simply preying on families when they are desperate and vulnerable. She describes the performances as "a fabric of lies," saying that people like Henry "prey on the poor and disaffected."

Yikes! It sounds like some people have a lot of distaste for people like Tyler Henry. I think it's safe to say they are not believers in his abilities.

Tyler is Writing a Book

In March of 2016, E! reported that Tyler Henry will be writing his first book. The book will be a memoir that he is writing with Gallery Books. The book publisher told E! that the book "will reveal what living life as a medium is really like—from opening up about discovering his gift as a young teen to what it's truly like to communicate with the departed. He also discusses the difficulty he had accepting his rare talents and the courage it took to share them with the world."

Tyler appears to be ready to share his story now. In a quote from E!, Tyler explains, "I'm so excited to share my story through the stories of the lives touched by connections from the other side," Tyler says. "I'm looking forward to sharing my perspective on the life-changing transformations and the countless stories of triumph over grief. This book will answer my most commonly asked questions through real-life examples, my biggest personal lessons as a medium, and the many humbling experiences that have come with being one of the youngest mediums in the world."

He is Very Close With His Mom

Anyone who has watched 'Hollywood Medium' would agree that Tyler Henry's mom is so cute and sweet. She is outgoing and excited about the things her son is doing, and her support for him is evident.

Tyler may be 20 years old, but he still does not have a drivers license. This works out when it comes to working because Tyler does not want to know anything about the people he's about to go read. Usually, his mom drives him to his readings and they talk on the way.

They often have conversations about random things like how to say "nip it in the butt." Tyler appears to get embarrassed fairly easily but his mom is fully confident and will just laugh at herself. She also gets extremely excited when she finds out what celebrities her son just met.

Tyler claims he grew up not watching much television, and knows very little about celebrities in general. He will often show up to famous houses and have no clue who they even are. His mom, however, will turn into a fangirl and get so excited. She's the best.

He is Openly Gay

It's clear that Tyler was raised in a good family with a very supportive mom. This support system is important because Tyler is openly gay. He never discusses it on his show, but it's not like he attempts to hide it either.

According to a source from Radar Online, Tyler is "very single right now." The source continued, saying, "Tyler is having a blast being single right now and he is really enjoying the success of his show. He has had several boyfriends and relationships, but he always runs into the same problem," the source told Radar.

“People who date him always find it to be difficult because of who he is and what he does. No one wants to have their grandfather come through when they are being intimate!" The insider added, "Tyler has a lot to give and he will make someone a very happy man one day."

