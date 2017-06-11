Advertising

It's a sad day for Bachelor Nation. The show that was brought back by popular demand is going downhill.

We swear that we can see forever in your eyes, Bachelor Nation! #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

'Bachelor in Paradise' production has been currently suspended due to allegations of misconduct being reported. Filming has come to a stop and there is no word if the show will be permanently canceled.

'Bachelor in Paradise' was currently shooting in Mexico. However, Warner Brothers executives for the show said on Sunday, that they were notified about some sort of misconduct on the set.

Warner Bros. rep confirmed production had been shut down, telling E! News in a statement, "We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

It's very unfortunate that this had to occur, as this season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' was highly anticipated. Following Nick Viall's season of 'The Bachelor', some of Bachelor Nation's fan favorites were set to appear. A few of the girls cast include Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, and Taylor Nolan. Amanda Stanton, who previously found love with Josh Murray on last year's season of 'Bachelor in Paradise', is also set to return. Some of the guys set to appear were Ben Zorn, DeMario Jackson, Nick Benvenutti, and Dereck Peth.

On the same day, many of the cast members of 'Bachelor in Paradise' were seen in the Puerto Vallarta, Mexico airport, flying home from the set.

Take notice, the photo is missing DeMario and Corinne.

I just spoke to a source who says he knows why "Bachelor in Paradise" was just cancelled. Here we go: — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

My source was told a producer filed a "third party complaint," to clarify my above comment. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

DeMario and Corinne were both shown footage of their hookup during their interviews in the days following their rendezvous. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

According to TMZ, Corinne did not consent to sexual contact with DeMario. Apparently she does not remember anything that went down in that swimming pool and was told by her friends later. According to their report, her friends voiced their concern to the production crew, saying she was in no position to consent to sexual activity, but the crew did not listen to their warnings.

Production sources insist that no cast member complained, and that Corinne appeared to be fully engaged. According to TMZ reports, Corinne does not fully blame DeMario because he was drunk as well. She blames the producers for not protecting her, and has already contacted lawyers.

Afterall, we learned on Nick's season of The Bachelor that Corinne has a multimillion dollar company, so if anyone is in a position to sue, it would be her.

It's an unfortunate end to 'Bachelor in Paradise' because as Chris Harrison would say, it was going to be the most dramatic season yet.

