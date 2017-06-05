Advertising

DeMario Gets Called out by Possible Girlfriend

Did ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant DeMario Jackson Have a Girlfriend While On the Show? https://t.co/uKBbkeFLvT pic.twitter.com/DtjtnsoRzl — News Today (@News_Today4) May 29, 2017

Last week, we all saw DeMario show his skills on the basketball court. He appears to have the potential to be a frontrunner on season 13 of ABC's 'The Bachelorette.' During the game, Rachel appears to take notice of his good sportsmanship and athleticism. However, after the guys went back to the locker room, Rachel was confronted by a girl named Lexi, claiming to be DeMario's girlfriend. Lexi tells Rachel that she saw DeMario on T.V. and before that, he had been her boyfriend of seven months.

Of course, this news is shocking and disappointing to Rachel, who doesn't know what to believe. So, she decides to bring DeMario out of the locker room to confront the situation head on. At no shock to the viewers, the conversation is a train wreck from the beginning.

Rachel Is Smarter Than DeMario Thinks

Priceless advice on and off the court from the Legend himself 🙌🏾@kareemabduljabbar_33 #bachelornation #thebachelorette #bucketlist A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on May 30, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

When DeMario walks out of the locker room with Rachel, he is all smiles, explaining what a good time he is having. Once he sees his girlfriend/ex-girlfriend, Lexi, sitting on the bleachers waiting for him, his face instantly drops. At first, he questions who she even then continues to call her psycho, and finally, says he mailed all her stuff back to her. Rachel is watching him squirm, and is not having any of it. After giving him multiple chances to redeem himself, Rachel responds by saying, "I'm gonna need you to get the f*ck out."

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with DeMario trying to weasel his way back into the mansion during the cocktail party. It's assumed that he will beg for Rachel's forgiveness and ask for a second chance. However, no one in Bachelor Nation is on the edge of their seat. It's pretty obvious that Rachel does not want to deal with that kind of immaturity.

We found out last night, on Monday's episode of 'The Bachelorette', that Rachel had no patience for DeMario. She was polite and let him say his peace, then she used her lawyer skills to shut him down. She even explained that if he was honest from the beginning, he would probably still be in the mansion. However, she is not looking for a husband whose first reaction is to lie when confronted with a tough situation. The rest of the guys in the house were very pleased with Rachel's decision. DeMario walked away looking like a fool.

DeMario even tweeted this picture with the caption: "Me episode 1 vs. me episode 2 #TheBachelorette

Me episode 1 vs. me episode 2 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JqZ5cICJCi — DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) May 30, 2017

Since it has been a few months since the filming of the DeMario drama, and we now are 99% positive he will never be with Rachel, or Lexi, I think it's safe to ask what he's been doing of late. His Twitter and Instagram accounts are relatively new, and mostly portray his time on 'The Bachelorette.' Before shooting began, DeMario did an interview with Glamour Magazine saying, "I refuse to settle, to be average, to be basic," he explained. "Plus, I’m at that age where I’m not just dating to date; I’m dating to get married."

If those are DeMario's true intentions, it may be why he's laying low on the dating scene. Last week's debacle couldn't have been good for his image, and last night's episode probably took a stab at his pride. Maybe we will see him on Bachelor in Paradise. Then again, that would probably end just as bad.

