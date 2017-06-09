We take a vow, we say our 'I dos', and we promise to love each other 'until death do us part.' Unfortunately, for Disney Channel alum, Tiffany Thornton, the death part came much sooner than she was expecting.
Tiffany Thornton's Acting Career
The 31-year-old, mom of two, began her acting career in the pilot episode of the Fox sitcom, Quintuplets. She continued to get acting work on shows like 8 Simple Rules, American Dreams, The O.C., Desperate Housewives, That's So Raven, Jericho, Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana.
Disney Channel is where Tiffany appeared to find her place. In 2009, she landed the co-starring role of Tawni Hart, alongside Demi Lovato in the Disney Channel Original Series Sonny with a Chance. When the show ended in 2011, she reprised her role as Tawni Hart in the spin-off So Random!, which aired in the summer of 2011 and ended in 2012.
Life With Chris Carney
In December of 2009, Tiffany got engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Carney. He was a probation officer, and former lead singer of the band The Prom Kings. On November 12, 2011, the couple got married at Garvan Woodland Gardens, in Hot Springs National Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Demi Lovato was a bridesmaid in the wedding.
The newlyweds announced their pregnancy in February of the following year, and Tiffany gave birth to their first child, Kenneth James Carney, on August 14, 2012. Their second son, Bentley Cash, was born on March 1, 2014.
Things Got Dark
The couple began having trouble the following year due to Chris's drinking. It got so bad that Tiffany was accused of fleeing in the middle of the night with their two sons. Chris filed a police report, saying Tiffany abducted them. However, TMZ reported that she left because of his 'violent, drunken binges.'
Tiffany and Chris separated briefly, and then she decided to give her husband another chance after he promised he'd get sober. He even passed a drug and alcohol test to prove it. The couple sought counseling, and Chris even attended a missions trip to Peru with his dad.
Things were finally falling into place for Tiffany and her family. Chris was there to console her when she received the news that one of her best friends had died. Little did Tiffany know that only two days later, on December 4, 2015, Chris would be killed in a tragic car accident. The reports claim that Chris was having a night out drinking, after being sober for almost a year. In his drunken state, he was in no way capable of deciding the sobriety of the driver. The crash killed both him and his friend who was driving.
Finding Light in the Darkness
Tiffany has been very vocal about her struggles on social media. The months following Chris's passing were clearly brutal. Often she would post long messages on her Instagram account, just filled with her raw emotions.
Tiffany credits her faith for getting her through these tough times. She appears to have a very strong church community that supports her. She grants that some days are harder than others, and even she questions why things happen. She has said that she will never understand why Chris died.
A New Beginning With Josiah Capaci
Tiffany Thornton and Josiah Capaci met through family friends, as he is a Worship Pastor for Gospel Light Church and Teen Revolution in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
On April 8, 2017, Tiffany announced that she was engaged to Josiah Capaci, after dating him for a couple of months. Like anyone, she was aware that people were going to have opinions, positive and negative, about the decisions she was making, so she took to Instagram and explained.
Unconventional love. What a beautiful, unexpected blessing. Isaiah 55 says "As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways." When I first fell in love with Jo I immediately worried about what people would think of me. Typical, as Chris would have said. I've always cared a little too much what others thought. I worried about whether people would question the love I had for Chris, whether they would think it was too soon or that I was desperate to be loved or taken care of or provided for and therefore was rushing into the first relationship after my spouse passed away. Here's the honest truth: God's timing is perfect. And this is ALL God. I know this because I have spent countless hours in prayer over what would come of Jo and I, and he has as well, along with his parents, my Carney family and my family in Texas. All of this came to be because of the leading of the Holy Spirit. The beauty of love is that God IS LOVE. When He dwells within you it pours out into all aspects of your life and this one poured out quickly and more beautifully than I ever could have dreamed. For me, that's a great thing because I'm not the one in control. God's ways are higher than mine and I praise Him for it. I'm completely undeserving of being loved by someone like Jo. I'm flawed, imperfect, emotional, independent, worrisome, sensitive, like to have a plan and be in control....the list goes on and on. But this love, THIS beautiful, unconventional testimony of love blows all of that out of the water. I haven't been in control, I've simply ridden the wave of what God has for me. I haven't needed all the answers. I haven't seen most of this coming. And guess what...that's exactly where God gets to use me the most. I am so humbled by the way Jo loves me. He is kind, tender hearted, fun, passionate, not self-seeking, gentle, patient, forgiving, trusting, as close to perfect as it gets. He listens when I speak, he lets me cry about Chris on his shoulder, he cares for my children with such a deep love, he wants to be the man of God that he is called to be. He is the sun after the rain, the calm after the storm. And I couldn't ask for anything more.
Although a wedding date hasn't been announced yet, it's so good to see Tiffany smiling again. We hope life with her fiancé Josiah is filled with happiness.