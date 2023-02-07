15 people debate which television show is the most overrated.

Let's face it, popular television shows aren't always as great as everyone hypes them up to be.

Debating television shows has been around almost as long as television itself. Let's face it, expressing distaste for something popular can be, well, popular. And people will defend their favorite shows right back. One such polarizing debate took place in a popular Reddit forum.

DadIsMadAtMe lit the fire when they asked:

What show did you start and wound up hating so much you didn’t finish it?

1. Glee

Cafrilly:

The funny thing about this show is it originally started as a satire of the very thing it became.

2. West World

dragon-rae:

Loved the first season. Then it started going downhill. Haven’t seen the latest season and I don’t plan on it.

3. Grey's Anatomy

elting44: