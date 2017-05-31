Advertising

When 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne strutted onto the America's Got Talent stage, the judges—and America—had no idea what they were in for. The small but mighty Darci Lynne and her bunny partner in crime Petunia came out giggling, and no matter how hard he tried, not even the curmudgeonly Simon Cowell couldn't poop on on the pure, unadulterated cuteness.

The young Oklahoma City native introduced her act, saying it was a dream of her's (and Petunia's!) to appear on the show, because “I want to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know?”

Advertising

Ventriloquism has been important to Darci and not just for the performance aspects. "Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better," she told KFOR.

As soon as Darci Lynne opened her mouth (well, didn't open her mouth—that's what makes her a ventriloquist), the judges, the audience, and America were stunned.

Petunia proceeded to belt out "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess and it was surprisingly moving coming from a bunny.

Advertising

One of the judges, Spice Girl Mel B, went wild.

"You know what? I think your puppet I’m guessing is very much like you, charming and adorable," she gushed. "You make my heart melt, you were brilliant. I’m trying to describe how amazing it was."

Instead of describing it, she decided to show it, pressing the "Golden Buzzer," which sends Darci Lynne straight to America's Got Talent's live, final round.

Finally free to let her mouth open. Giphy

Advertising

Her family's reactions are worthy of the Golden Buzzer treatment themselves.

Darci Lynne and Petunia discussed the triumph in a digital exclusive.

"When I got the Golden Buzzer, I felt like I died, and just came back," she said. Awwww.

This wasn't Darci Lynne's first time on the big stage, though it was Petunia's. She and her other puppet Katie (please don't tell Katie I called her puppet) appeared on the UK's Little Big Shots earlier this month, showing off her impressive repertoire of accents.

Advertising

Darci could be the latest tiny blonde prodigy to win America's Got Talent. Last year's winner, 12-year-old singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal, won after scoring a Golden Buzzer on her first audition and said she'd use part of her ***one million dollar*** earnings on an extreme treehouse.

Kids these days.

When I was 12, I was still eating paper.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.