Advertising

Is the best part of Game of Thrones the fire swords, or Twitter's reaction to them?

Here, our favorite responses to the zombies, fire, and battles that HBO treated us to on Season 7, Episode 6 of Game of Thrones.

1.

2.

That blade of flames never gets old! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/qzMeQzzDpM — Jessica Veronica 🦄 (@colexicana) August 21, 2017

Advertising

3.

4.

5.

Advertising

6.

Dani, a word, please? Nobody on this show ever scored points with us by trash-talking Tyrion. We LOVE our drunk dwarf. #GameOfThrones — Richard (@alltvallshade) August 21, 2017

7.

8.

Advertising

9.

10.

But really, why are men allowed to make choices on this show? #gameofthrones — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@SonicBananas87) August 21, 2017

11.

A bunch of Steven Bannon ancestors chasing Jon's Squad now #GameofThrones #ThronesYall — Black Nerd Problems (@BlkNrdProblems) August 21, 2017

Advertising

12.

It use to take an entire season for people to go one place to another on #GameOfThrones. Now it takes 10 minutes. 😂 — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 21, 2017

13.

14.

Advertising

15.

16.

Guys. You gotta burn Thoros, he was killed by a zombear. He’s gonna be a wight. Kill him. Do it. Do it now. #GameOfThrones NoConfederate — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) August 21, 2017

17.

Gendry: disappears on a boat, MIA for 3 years

Also Gendry: cuts hair, becomes most important character in Season 7 #gameofthrones — Ice Ice Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 21, 2017

Advertising

18.

Beric's party trick > your party trick #gameofthrones — Remy (@Lemon_Monkeys) August 21, 2017

19.

Looking forward to all the Boston rally / #GameOfThrones memes tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/fH6DZsAof1 — Todd Gibson (@BreakingRad) August 21, 2017

20.

The look jon snow & the rest gave waking up on white walker island = to what I look like checking my texts after a night out #GameOfThrones — Matthew Thomas (@The_MA_Thomas) August 21, 2017

Advertising

21.

Night King waiting for Jon to make a move like. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uasZ7xE6BO — Tony Stephan (@OmnipoTony) August 21, 2017

22.

damn Daenerys, is that Dolce and Gabbana 'Winter is Here' edition? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/AfI4EGA8wC — Lᴏʀᴀs Tʏʀᴇʟʟ (@SerLorasTy) August 21, 2017

23.

Daenerys flying in to rescue her man like a BOSS while slaying tf out of her winter outfit. I love a heroine #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/l0As3ilQZw — Arre (@arrestormborn) August 21, 2017

Advertising

24.

Me when I saw Jon's Suicide Squad vs the oncoming army of the dead #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZS3rQk4yLT — Marielle (@SoyMarielle) August 21, 2017

25.

THATS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DONT PROTECT YOUR HEALER#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TKVyjotjAY — bab (@unlovabla) August 21, 2017

26.

Advertising

27.

Lol. Jon Snow edition of entering an icecave full of wild zubats when you only needed 1 to complete your pokedex #GOT #GameOfThrones — Samantha Mitchell (@sunnyfox88) August 21, 2017

28,

I swear the ravens come with the overnight shipping option. #GameOfThrones — Him Again. 🇻🇮 (@ViSneakerBoy) August 21, 2017

29.

when u open a pack of gum in class#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RU9xCV1Lyw — Jαмιє (@aIfiealIen) August 21, 2017

Advertising

30.

31.

32.

50% of this episode, I'm laughing hysterically. The other 50%, I'm screaming my brains out. #GameofThrones — Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) August 21, 2017

Advertising

33.

Dany put on her finest fur to go save Jon and em. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/HayPJBNjOk — High flying Bitch (@ErbanLady) August 21, 2017

34.

When did Daenerys find time to visit Jon's tailor? Bc that fur coat is BAD BITCH CERTIFIED. #GameOfThrones — Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) August 21, 2017

35.

Advertising

36.

Are these zombies wearing yeezys? #GameofThrones — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) August 21, 2017

37.

38.

I miss the alcoholic dwarf. Who was the smartest man in the room. #gameofthrones — Daddy Ali (@ShamzBats13) August 21, 2017

Advertising

39.

#GameofThrones #ThronesYall

When The Hound clocked that wight square in the damn face pic.twitter.com/7fq1a9yuqn — ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) August 21, 2017

40.

I have too much anxiety right now #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/gsR2ePhFFq — brandon (@OatsFull) August 21, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.