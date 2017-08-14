Advertising

It's Monday morning, and you know what that means: time to dissect every tiny detail of last night's episode of Game of Thrones! The internet is already running rampant with rumors and theories about the fate of your favorite characters, but here is one telling detail in the trailer for next week's episode that might hint at a devastating death.

See if you can catch it:

Advertising

WARNING: Spoilers, obv.

At about 30 seconds in, you can see The Hound smashing in a wight's head. Nothing unusual about that, right? Well take a closer look at what weapon he's doing the head-smashing with:

THAT'S GENDRY'S HAMMER, Y'ALL! giphy

Okay, let's think about this for a sec. Almost immediately after this shot in the trailer is a shot of Gendry wielding his fancy hammer, so he obviously made it to the other side of the wall and at least engaged in battle in some capacity.

Advertising

YOUTUBE

And, as Mashable points out, earlier in the trailer The Hound is very clearly holding a sword.

YOUTUBE

So how did Gendry's hammer fall into the hands of The Hound? Perhaps Gendry handed over his weapon willingly at some point or The Hound borrowed it to protect him, but the internet is definitely fearing the worst:

"Why is the hound holding gendry's hammer???" asked EllaSu on Reddit. "I didn't wait 4 seasons for gendry to die right away."

Advertising

"This is really important IMO. I don't see how The Hound gets Gendry's hammer unless Gendry gets incapacitated or gives it to him before a retreat of some sort while the Hound holds some wights off," said The_ProducerKid.

giphy

Well, one things for sure: next week's episode certainly seems action-packed, and Game of Thrones usually reserves the second-to-last episode of each season as the one with the most surprises. But come on, killing off Gendry so soon after he finally rejoined the show would be beyond annoying.

Advertising

Looks like we will have to tune in to see what really goes down, but don't be surprised if this epic battle results in multiple causalities.

Maybe Gendry should never have left that rowboat after all.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.