The actors playing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in upcoming movie look vaguely royal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are soon going to be dominating our TVs and culture even more thanks to Lifetime's adaption of their love story, the plotline of which is likely already a Lifetime movie but with only white people in the cast.

The TV film does not yet have an air date but will likely air before the couple's May 19 wedding. For reference, the tragically horrendous William & Kate aired 11 days before their 2011 nuptials, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Lifetime has just announced the stars of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Parisa Fitz-Henley (of Jessica Jones and Midnight, Texas) will play Meghan and Murray Fraser (of The Loch and Victoria) will portray Harry.

Parisa Fitz-Henley

Murray Fraser