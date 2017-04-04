Advertising

After news broke on Saturday that Fox News and The O'Reilly Factor paid out more than $13 Million to settle with women who have accused Bill O'Reilly of inappropriate or sexual behavior and verbal abuse, advertisers began to freak out. In the past 24 hours, at least 20 advertisers have pulled their ads from the show.

Me when Mercedes-Benz pulls its ads from Bill O’Reilly's show because of “disturbing allegations": pic.twitter.com/uq0d2Hj6S5 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) April 3, 2017

The charge was led on Monday evening by Mercedes and Hyundai, Jezebel reports, and since then a flurry of other advertisers have also dropped. BMW of North America, Mitsubishi Motors, Lexus, Constant Contact, Bayer, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Orkin, UNTUCKit, Allstate, Esurance (which is owned by Allstate), T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Credit Karma, Wayfair, The Wonderful Company, TrueCar and the Society for Human Resource Management have pulled ads as well, according to CNN. Crazy how advertisers don't want to be associated with a dirtbag like Bill O'Reilly, huh? (He still, however, has the support of President Trump.)

Advertising

The O'Reilly Factor is the most popular show on cable news. Let that sink in for a minute. The O'Reilly Factor is the most popular show on cable news. Paul Rittenberg, the executive vice president of advertising sales at Fox News, spoke on the situation saying, "[W]e value our partners and are working with them to address their current concerns about the O'Reilly Factor. At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs."

What this means is that Fox overall hasn't lost any of that ad revenue, because they've been able to redistribute their ads to other programming. How is Bill O'Reilly not fired yet?

Advertising

Life is a mystery.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.