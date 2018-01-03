Al Roker fires back at woman on Twitter criticizing Hoda Kotb's NBC promotion.

This week, NBC announced their decision to replace disgraced former Today show host Matt Lauer with Hoda Kotb. This means that the Kathie Lee & Hoda co-anchor will now be a full-time anchor, working with Savannah Guthrie.

Fans of Kotb rejoiced on Twitter, but her promotion didn't make everyone happy (surprise!). A Twitter user named Barb responded to the announcement by tweeting, "Sorry Hoda ur great with Kathylee but not as anchor. Was looking for a seasoned man - guess NBC doesn't have one."

Sorry Hoda ur great with Kathylee but not as anchor. Was looking for a seasoned man - guess NBC doesn't have one. — Barb (@kgtchr) January 2, 2018

Today's weather anchor Al Roker stuck up for his fellow NBC employee, tweeting back at Barb, "Sounds like you want a steak, not an anchor." This is absolutely true — it does sound like she's looking for something that's been marinating in the fridge for the past 24 hours.

Sounds like you want a steak, not an anchor https://t.co/YfcVRR7mSS — Al Roker (@alroker) January 2, 2018

Barb wrote back to Roker, explaining that her criticism had nothing to do with gender (uh huh, okay). Her tweet said, "It's not a gender issue but rather personality. You all are in hype over the wrong issue."