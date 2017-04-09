Advertising

Bill O'Reilly is a sleazy Fox News anchor whose alleged sexual misconduct has cost the network millions in settlements and lost sponsors. Donald Trump is the pussy-grabbing president of the United States who came to his defense as that harassment story broke—even though nobody asked him to. Alec Baldwin is the premier comedic actor when it comes to portraying obnoxious rich monsters who mistreat women as a matter of course. So all three came together for a timely Saturday Night Live sketch about the systemic abuse of power.

It's wild seeing Baldwin do double duty here, but it's also something we can't believe he hasn't done before. And it feels like before long he's going to have to play about 45 different people in Trump's orbit—the man sure has a type.

