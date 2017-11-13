A huuuuge flaw in 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' has shaken Twitter to its core.

This is important. Over the weekend, a comedy writer named Noah Garfinkel sent Twitter into a spiral of self-doubt and confusion. You are familiar, of course, with the excessive amount of TV shows, movies, and video games featuring Alvin Seville, Simon Seville, and Theodore Seville, three wacky chipmunks who sing and dance and do whatever it is that performance chipmunks do when the cameras aren't rolling.

Alvin and the Other Chipmunks



Alvin Plus Even More Chipmunks



Alvin and — Get This — Further Chipmunks to Boot — Gretchen Strauch (@uberfetchen) November 10, 2017

Expect the title of the one thousandth Alvin and the Chipmunks movie to turn into Alvin And Two Other Chipmunks. Justice was done today.