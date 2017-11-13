A huuuuge flaw in 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' has shaken Twitter to its core.

This is important. Over the weekend, a comedy writer named Noah Garfinkel sent Twitter into a spiral of self-doubt and confusion. You are familiar, of course, with the excessive amount of TV shows, movies, and video games featuring Alvin Seville, Simon Seville, and Theodore Seville, three wacky chipmunks who sing and dance and do whatever it is that performance chipmunks do when the cameras aren't rolling.
Garfinkel screamed about those famous chipmunks into the world of Twitter and he struck a nerve with fans of childstar rodents everywhere. It's an observation you've definitely made before. You just never realized the implications.
Alvin "AND" The Chipmunks? Motherfucker, you're a chipmunk too!
Alvin, you patronizing motherf*cker, stop acting like you're not also a chipmunk.
Worlds turned upside down, as Simon and Theo stans mobilized in caps lock.
Apologists made wild excuses and haters tried to create distractions.
Twitter dragged Jesse, Josie, Derek, and Hoodie into the public eye as character witnesses.
And, in the end, corrections were made.
Expect the title of the one thousandth Alvin and the Chipmunks movie to turn into Alvin And Two Other Chipmunks. Justice was done today.