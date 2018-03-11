'American Idol' 2018 premiere: how to stream online and when to watch.

It's hard to believe, but it's been two years since we heard those words "you're going to Hollywood." If you're curious about what's on tonight, American Idol is set to make its triumphant return to television and potentially deliver America' next pop music sensation.

Time and Channel: March 11 from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC.

How to live stream American Idol 2018.

If you prefer to stream the premiere that includes audition segments from Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles, there are a number of live stream options.

ABC App Live Stream: You can live stream American Idol as well as other shows from the network by downloading the ABC app which is available for iOS, Android, Amazon, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.

SlingTV: Watch ABC network shows in the "Sling Orange" plus "Broadcast Extra" entertainment package. If you don't already have the package it comes with part of SlingTV's free 7-day trial that will allow you to watch on your laptop, tablet, phone, or other streaming device with the app.

Hulu: Stream the American Idol 2018 premiere through the Hulu with Live TV package. Besides having a nearly infinite selection of movies and shows that will allow you to binge-watch from here to eternity, select markets allow you to watch live network programs by downloading the Hulu app to your streaming device.