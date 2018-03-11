'American Idol' 2018 premiere: how to stream online and when to watch.

It's hard to believe, but it's been two years since we heard those words "you're going to Hollywood." If you're curious about what's on tonight, American Idol is set to make its triumphant return to television and potentially deliver America' next pop music sensation.
Time and Channel: March 11 from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC.
How to live stream American Idol 2018.
If you prefer to stream the premiere that includes audition segments from Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles, there are a number of live stream options.
ABC App Live Stream: You can live stream American Idol as well as other shows from the network by downloading the ABC app which is available for iOS, Android, Amazon, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.
SlingTV: Watch ABC network shows in the "Sling Orange" plus "Broadcast Extra" entertainment package. If you don't already have the package it comes with part of SlingTV's free 7-day trial that will allow you to watch on your laptop, tablet, phone, or other streaming device with the app.
Hulu: Stream the American Idol 2018 premiere through the Hulu with Live TV package. Besides having a nearly infinite selection of movies and shows that will allow you to binge-watch from here to eternity, select markets allow you to watch live network programs by downloading the Hulu app to your streaming device.
Fans tuning into tonight for the premiere of American Idol's 16th season will, of course, notice a few changes since it last aired. The biggest change is the jump from AI's original network Fox, which ran the show from 2002-2016, over to its new home on ABC.
What's new for American Idol in 2018?
The last time American Idol rolled from one American city to the next in search of the next AI winner, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr. were sitting behind the judges' table. Hopefuls will be auditioning for an all-new panel of judges this go-around with country superstar Luke Bryan joining pop songstress Katy Perry and music legend Lionel Richie.
Bryan told Rolling Stone that he had moved to Nashville in the early 2000s as an aspiring country singer when the season of American Idol premiered. "I remember being inspired by it as a young musician," Bryan said. Knowing what it's like to be an aspiring singer and the impact that the show can make, made joining the cast an easy decision for the singer. "I jumped right on it. It was never a moment's thought for me, because I get inspired. I judge and I watch this like a fan of music," Bryan added.
Longtime American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, somehow found time in his already busy morning gig as co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan and radio show to return for the new season.
While the show very well could turn into a ratings juggernaut for ABC as it did for Fox, some dark clouds will still be hanging over the premier. Host Ryan Seacrest is currently doing damage control after allegations of sexual abuse and harassment were made public by a former stylist.
New American Idol Judge Katy Perry has her own drama playing out in the form of a legal battle against a group of nuns - no joke, Katy Perry has beef with nuns - over a piece of pricey Los Angeles real estate.
Seacrest and Perry drama aside, the new season of American Idol will no doubt be reeling in millions of fans eager to get a first-look at the next Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, or William Hung.