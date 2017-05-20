Four months into the disastrous presidency of Donald J. Trump, every American with an ounce of common sense is wondering the same thing: What will it take for the last few people who support this demagogue to turn on him?
After a long week of crazy White House news, this question was clearly on Anderson Cooper's mind as well. The CNN anchor was talking with Jeffrey Lord, a political commentator the cable news channel pays to be a pro-Trump voice on various shows, and Lord was—of course—defending Trump's impulsive decision to divulge classified intelligence to Russian diplomats. A clearly exasperated Cooper had to interrupt: "If he took a dump on his desk, you'd defend it," he said.
Sadly, Cooper went on to (unnecessarily) apologize—both on the air and in a follow-up tweet. C'mon, Anderson! Stick to your principles!
Besides, this is a distraction from the real problem: That CNN and other channels are enabling people like Jeffrey Lord to defend Trump's behavior.
Anyway, hang in there, Coop. This crap is far from over.