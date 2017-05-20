Advertising

Four months into the disastrous presidency of Donald J. Trump, every American with an ounce of common sense is wondering the same thing: What will it take for the last few people who support this demagogue to turn on him?

After a long week of crazy White House news, this question was clearly on Anderson Cooper's mind as well. The CNN anchor was talking with Jeffrey Lord, a political commentator the cable news channel pays to be a pro-Trump voice on various shows, and Lord was—of course—defending Trump's impulsive decision to divulge classified intelligence to Russian diplomats. A clearly exasperated Cooper had to interrupt: "If he took a dump on his desk, you'd defend it," he said.

"If [Trump] took a dump on his desk, you'd defend it."-Anderson Cooper to Jeffrey Lord. pic.twitter.com/yhqb0gwVlm — Jack Runyan (@JackDRunyan) May 20, 2017

Anderson Cooper is done with this week. https://t.co/RQgdIlebXt — Julie Vitkovskaya (@Julie_Vit) May 20, 2017

I first assumed this was a snarky paraphrase but Anderson Cooper actually just said this. https://t.co/UOhoAky5Pw — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) May 20, 2017

Not sure if that’s peak Anderson Cooper, or peak Jeffrey Lord. Maybe both. But it’s clearly a historic moment. — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) May 20, 2017

Sadly, Cooper went on to (unnecessarily) apologize—both on the air and in a follow-up tweet. C'mon, Anderson! Stick to your principles!

Anderson Cooper apologized to Jeffrey Lord after saying "if [Trump] took a dump on his desk, you would defend it" https://t.co/1wxOUAx3ff pic.twitter.com/uP9KDW293O — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 20, 2017

I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017

Besides, this is a distraction from the real problem: That CNN and other channels are enabling people like Jeffrey Lord to defend Trump's behavior.

Not necessary. No need to apologize for scolding Jeffrey Lord. If you want to apologize, apologize for enabling him by having him on so much https://t.co/vrrWlIFPHr — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) May 20, 2017

CNN should probably stop paying people like Jeffrey Lord to defend everything Trump does without question. It doesn't inform anyone. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 20, 2017

I think whoever's idea it was to hire Lord should apologize to Anderson as well. — Eric Braun (@TheDakotacrat) May 20, 2017

Or mocking a handicapped reporter, bashing a gold star family, downplaying a Vietnam POW's captivity, accusing his predecessor of a felony — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 20, 2017

Anyway, hang in there, Coop. This crap is far from over.

