Anthony Scaramucci spent several seconds speculating that Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump once had a relationship, and just like that, everyone's forgotten Sean Spicer at the Emmys. It's official: there will be no media penalty for participating in the Trump administration.

.@Scaramucci on @TMZ TV: “The president is a television consumer. He’s got a 70 inch Sharp TV in there and he likes TV.” pic.twitter.com/RgUbvRclFg — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 18, 2017

On Monday, the former White House communications director who lasted 10 days with the government took a more appropriate gig for his type of profanity-laced circus act: host of gossip show "TMZ LIVE."

As soon as he achieved his dream job, he began talking about Ivanka Trump's relationship history.

If you have as little self-respect as I do, you can watch a full clip of him with TMZ founder Harry Levin, here. But the bit that's making headlines is as follows: While wondering why Tom Brady didn't visit Trump's White House following his Super Bowl win, Scaramucci blamed Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, for the embarrassing snub to his former boss.

"There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady," said Scaramucci, "and she probably didn't want him to go."

Scaramucci then played cute like he didn't want to spill the beans to his new best friend Harry Levin, before spilling beans:

"Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point."

Naturally, Scaramucci is shameless about this complete speculation, promoting his TMZ appearance on Twitter:

At least Anthony Scaramucci finally found a job that fits, as a shameless gossip cop with zero regard for facts.

Worth noting is the fact that TMZ founder, Harry Levin, met with Trump for an "hourlong meeting" in March.

Get ready for full time correspondent Kellyanne Conway in about three weeks.

