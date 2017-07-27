Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

As Arya finally makes her way to Winterfell to reunite with Sansa, the amazing internet has dredged up a piece of fantastic foreshadowing. On Reddit, a post nearly a year old, and consisting of just two screenshots, is gaining traction anew.

Because it seems the internet prophecy—once a tinfoil conspiracy—is coming true. Well, assuming Arya can complete her trek North without any interruptions and Sansa won't be a corpse by the time she gets there.

Here's the hint:

Arya spent arguably too many episodes with the faceless men training to be "No One."

The above screenshot is from season six, episode eight. (Of course, Arya responds that she's Arya Stark of Winterfell... but she can't shake the nickname that easily.)

Here's the following episode from that season:

As Jon promises to protect Sansa from the horrors of Ramsay Bolton, Sansa scoffs. "No one can protect me. No one can protect anyone."

Is Sansa's morbid prediction actually some heartening foreshadowing? With Arya due to reunite with her sister in Winterfell, will "No One" pledge her sword to her sister's defense and throw out her mission to murder Cersei?

That's at least one of the nine million theories you could come up with based on this little hint. Here, have another one:

Sansa already has a protector in Brienne, but she's just been left in charge of Winterfell by Jon Snow (he's off to meet up with the dragon queen). If anything should happen to Jon, The King in the North, that would leave Sansa—Queen in the North—in dire need of a Queensquard.

Who better to head it than No One?

Alright, so that's one of nine thousand theories based on the line, "No one can protect me." Spend your time until Sunday coming up with the rest.

