Sorry, you can't be on 'The Bachelor' if you have herpes.

The most recent season of The Bachelor is wrapping up. Current bach Arie Luyendyk Jr. has just had three nights of amazing, intimate, intense ... conversations with the final three during their Fantasy Suite Dates. Now only two remain: Becca K. and Lauren B.—neither of whom have herpes, if they've made it this far. How do we know this? Because of Amy Kaufman, Los Angeles Times writer and author of the upcoming Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.

In an excerpt from her new book that the New York Post published, Kaufman shares the intense and odd process contestants go through to get on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. If potential candidates have their video application selected, they fly out to LA and the real vetting process begins.

The first step, according to Kaufman, is a personality quiz with a 150 questions including, "Do you think you can control things with your mind?" Questions are often repeated with different wording to catch any slip-ups. Candidates then meet with one producer before going through what Kaufman describes as a "rapid-fire" session with "roughly two dozen producers." Candidates have to answer the expected questions about ideal partners and dates, as well as more odd ones such as "Would they rather have a DDD bra cup or write a cover story for Vogue?" Both?? Neither?? I would not do well in this high-pressure scenario.