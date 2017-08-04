Advertising

After a sexual misconduct scandal between two contestants halted production on ABC's Bachelor In Paradise, many reality TV fans were left wondering how the show would address the controversy if and when it finally made it to air. Now that we know the show is definitely returning, Bachelor host Chris Harrison is assuring us, the show will deal with the scandal "the moment we come on the air," and include footage of the two contestants in the days leading up to the incident.

In case you missed it, ABC halted production after an investigation was launched into a sexual incident between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, where it was unclear if Olympios was able to give proper consent. After the investigation found that no misconduct had taken place, the show resumed filming. (Though not without a questionable promo that seemed to make light of the allegations.)

Advertising

"We’ll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it," Harrison said of the incident in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "If you don’t, it’s the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season. So we want to show everybody and then get on with Paradise because there are some wonderful things that are going to be happening."

Harrison went on to say that the show would not air the footage from the exact moment between Olympios and Jackson that sparked all the controversy, but would show clips from the three days of filming that took place before the show was shut down, which include Olympios and Jackson.

Advertising

"We had a week’s worth of stuff we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown," Harrison told EW. "We thought you needed to see that. So you’re going to see a lot of it, including Corinne and DeMario on the show."

Harrison went on to explain that after we see the footage of what led up to the shutdown, he'll appear to walk viewers through what happened. Then, the show will resume and show what happened after production started up again.

Advertising

Though Harrison says he hasn't seen any finalized cuts yet, he assures us that we'll see "more than enough" to get an understanding of what happened leading up to the shutdown, and promises we'll see more than just the controversy.

Lead the way, Chris Harrison.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.