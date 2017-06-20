Advertising

Details keep emerging about the scandal surrounding ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, which paused filming earlier this month. (Warner Bros. has since announced that they have concluded their investigation and that filming will resume, per People.) Though the scandal stemmed from alleged sexual misconduct during an encounter between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, other members from the Bachelor in Paradise cast have taken it upon themselves to speak out about the incident on social media.

Today, Amy Kaufman, a film writer for the LA Times, tweeted that contestants Raven Gates and Jasmine Goode seem to be having a tough time refraining from posting about the incident on social media. Kaufman tweeted screen shots of an exchange on Twitter the two contestants participated in, in response to a Hollywood Life article alleging that Corinne had "multiple bruises" and a "busted knee" following the night of the incident.

"Bachelor in Paradise" cast continues to voice opinions on the alleged misconduct in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/w7yqZNpjTm — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 20, 2017

"Not true at all," Jasmine responded to the article. "We actually fell together when she scraped her knee & I scraped my elbow. #rocks #Facts."

"And you both went to the medic. #facts," Raven replied.

"Which the crew insisted we do! #facts," Jasmine added.

Raven seemed to finish Jasmine's thought, replying, "Because they ALWAYS are concerned for our safety and well-being."

When another Twitter user chimed in to say that the contestants should "stand by" their friend Corinne when she says "something TERRIBLE happened to her," Raven Gates responded, "We stood by her the whole night."

According to Refinery29, Raven, Jasmine, and a few other Bachelor in Paradise cast members have been skeptical of Corinne Olympios. For example, when a fan later tweeted at Raven in Corinne's defense, Raven replied "But where [sic] you there? ... nope."

But where you there? ... nope. — Raven (@ravengates09) June 20, 2017

The user has now reportedly blocked Raven.

Jasmine Goode, on the other hand, has actually spoken to the press about the incident.

"The day of the incident under investigation, Corinne did not display any change in behavior from what was observed by the cast on her season of The Bachelor," she told E! News on June 16. "Corinne forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario."

With so many different sides of the story floating around, we might never know what actually happened that night. One thing is for certain: It's gotten really, really ugly.

