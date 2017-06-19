Advertising

As ABC's Bachelor franchise finds itself in the midst of a scandal after an instance of alleged sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, many people are trying to get to the bottom of what happened. Both Corinne and DeMario have spoken out about the incident, but now an inside source has revealed details about what exactly Corinne remembers from that night on the set of Bachelor in Paradise.

A source told E! News that Corinne claims she has not seen the tapes of the incident and remembers very little from that night because she was blackout drunk for most of it. Her last memory is taking a shot of tequila.

Advertising

The source said that while Corinne has very few memories of the night, she does remember drinking two glasses of champagne in the limo on the way to the Bachelor in Paradise set, plus a dry martini and a shot or two of tequila.

The source also said that Corinne only had a little something to eat for breakfast before drinking all day on the beach in Mexico. This may have contributed to her blacking out.

The insider also emphasized that this was not about what happened between Corinne and DeMario, but about the show's production.

Advertising

Some female cast members told Corinne that she was so drunk she couldn't walk, the source says. Apparently, she had to be helped down the stairs at one point, during which she fell and busted her knee open. The source also reports that Corinne also fell face-first into the jacuzzi. She was apparently so drunk that she remembers none of this, but reportedly does have bruises on her legs.

The insider went on to tell E! News that most of what Corinne knows about the events that took place that night are from what others have told her. She has apparently spoken to the Bachelor in Paradise producer who filed the initial complaint since the decision was made to suspend production, but that producer has since turned off their phone and deleted social media.

Advertising

Given all the details, the source made it clear that Corinne wasn't in a state of mind to make decisions about her body, and that she wants to stand up for anyone who's ever found themselves in a position like that before.

There's obviously no way for us to know for sure what happened that night, but if Corinne was actually so intoxicated that she couldn't walk, you have to wonder why no one from the Bachelor in Paradise production team stepped in before the situation got as bad as it allegedly did.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.