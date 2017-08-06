Advertising

Out of all the Bachelor franchise TV shows, Bachelor in Paradise is the only one that's not quite about love. It's about drinking. It's about hookups. Occasionally, it's sadly about sexual assault.

Nonetheless, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell managed to find love thanks to Chris Harrison and a whole lot of tequila. After their love affair during BIP Season 3 and an on-air marriage, the couple has now announced they're expecting their first child.

The couple shared the happy news with People. "We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018," they wrote in a statement.

Advertising

The whole Bachelor family reached out to congratulate the happy couple.

Advertising

Perhaps the best news for Bachelor fans is that Chad is not the father.

For everyone ready to see another couple go from hooking up in Mexico to bringing life into this world, the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 14.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.