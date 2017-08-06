Advertising

Out of all the Bachelor franchise TV shows, Bachelor in Paradise is the only one that's not quite about love. It's about drinking. It's about hookups. Occasionally, it's sadly about sexual assault.

Nonetheless, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell managed to find love thanks to Chris Harrison and a whole lot of tequila. After their love affair during BIP Season 3 and an on-air marriage, the couple has now announced they're expecting their first child.

The couple shared the happy news with People. "We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018," they wrote in a statement.

WE ARE SO EXCITED. (Im already super nervous about the day we tell the lil one how we met) https://t.co/z5ai3yyqS4 — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 6, 2017

The whole Bachelor family reached out to congratulate the happy couple.

Congratulations!!!! So happy for you two! — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 6, 2017

I kinda hope it's a boy so he can marry @jadelizroper & @ttolbert05's daughter one day. I'm so happy for you two! 💗https://t.co/0wncg0l8oC — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) August 6, 2017

They're having a baby! Congratulations @carlywaddell and @ebassclinics I love you both so damn much! https://t.co/vqxUCzcG2c — elan gale (@theyearofelan) August 6, 2017

Thanks Chase, I could use your help... I'm already gaining sympathy weight.. — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 6, 2017

Perhaps the best news for Bachelor fans is that Chad is not the father.

To be honest it's probably best that I'm not doing #BachelorInParadise, can you imaging 15-20 chicks goin home pregnant? It'd be a disaster. — Chad Johnson (@realChadJohnson) April 19, 2017

For everyone ready to see another couple go from hooking up in Mexico to bringing life into this world, the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 14.

