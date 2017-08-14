Advertising

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has been hotly anticipated, for all the wrong reasons. After sexual assault allegations forced ABC to stop production, it was unclear whether the show would even continue. But in true reality show form, the show must go on, no matter how much it infringes on people's humanity and common decency.

In the first of a two-episode premiere, the show started with a straight-to-camera acknowledgement of the situation from host Chris Harrison. The speech functioned as a cold open, before a cut to "two weeks earlier" when the incident between Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson supposedly occurred.

General feeling from everyone I know who's watching #BachelorInParadise: The drawn out focus on Corinne and DeMario feels pretty gross — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 15, 2017

Some people cringed with anticipation:

Watching demario right now is like watching a horror movie knowing the main character is going to be killed #BachelorInParadise — Shameless Slander (@ShamelesSlander) August 15, 2017

#BachelorInParadise I'm waiting for the Corinne and Demario drama to start n why they stop rolling the cameras. pic.twitter.com/4squXUn2PC — 🌹Shernell🌹 (@golddust69) August 15, 2017

Anybody else watching them show the Corinne/DeMario footage preview like #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/hTsKBI86vf — Bogie (@katieesquire) August 15, 2017

Me every time Demario & Corinne flirt before the drama is addressed... #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/sxVFGiGZEE — Kendall (@kendallina) August 15, 2017

Others would prefer ABC not talk about the situation at all:

Producer1: "This scandal is gonna end us" Producer 2: "Fuck that lets make it the first episodes story line" #BachelorInParadise — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) August 15, 2017

Some parsed every frame for deeper meaning:

*Me when Corinne said she's not going to jump at the first guy that gives her attention* #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/8zLLHrxJWT — Evelyn (@vivaevelynnn) August 15, 2017

But mostly, no one could stop watching.

Cringing through #BachelorInParadise but can't stop watching — Sarah Kaminski (@SarahKaminski13) August 15, 2017

Waiting for the Corrine and Demario drama like #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/WD0GiRdAcA — allison (@daviesallison1) August 15, 2017

