Advertising

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has been hotly anticipated, for all the wrong reasons. After sexual assault allegations forced ABC to stop production, it was unclear whether the show would even continue. But in true reality show form, the show must go on, no matter how much it infringes on people's humanity and common decency.

In the first of a two-episode premiere, the show started with a straight-to-camera acknowledgement of the situation from host Chris Harrison. The speech functioned as a cold open, before a cut to "two weeks earlier" when the incident between Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson supposedly occurred.

Advertising

Some people cringed with anticipation:

Advertising

Others would prefer ABC not talk about the situation at all:

Some parsed every frame for deeper meaning:

Advertising

But mostly, no one could stop watching.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.