On Monday night, Nick "Forever Alone" Viall finally managed to seal the deal with a woman after his proposal to Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi was accepted. Fourth time's a charm, right?

So now that Vanessa and Nick are officially set to wed, they are off to do what every other normal newly engaged couple does— lots and lots of press. One of their first stops after announcing their engagement was to Jimmy Kimmel Live! where these two lovebirds had the challenge of proving that they actually know something about each other despite only dating for six weeks (also, Nick was dating 29 other women during those six weeks, but details, right?). They played "The Newly Engaged Game," a.k.a. "The Newlywed Game" for engaged people, and their knowledge of one another was put to the test.

Not bad, not bad. Of course, they hardly got into the nitty-gritty, and Nick and Vanessa were asked questions that Nick probably could answer about any of his 30-something ex-girlfriends, but I digress. Also, Nick doesn't know how to spell "Libra"? Concerning.

Still, judging by how much these two are flashing their perfect smiles, they do seem very happy together. I give them two months.

