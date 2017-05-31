Advertising

ABC made history when it announced that Rachel Lindsay would be the first black Bachelorette since the franchise's inception 15 years ago. After getting dumped by Nick Viall on The Bachelor last season and winning the hearts of Bachelor Nation, Rachel is leading this season of The Bachelorette, complete with her own smorgasbord of hot dudes to romance.

This season also features a much more diverse group of contestants than it has in previous seasons of The Bachelorette, where it was nearly impossible to separate one white guy with stubble in a v-neck tee shirt from another (I still have trouble, to be honest).

Among those vying for Rachel Lindsay's heart is 30-year-old singer/songwriter Lee Garrett, who tried to make a good first impression on the Bachelorette by strutting up to her while singing and playing the guitar during their initial meeting.

Romantic move! Just be sure Rachel never finds your Twitter. ABC.com

Lee Garrett clearly intended to play the role of the good ol' country boy from the beginning ... but his online persona shows a much uglier side of the contestant.

According to these old tweets (and by "old" we mean "from last year"), Lee Garrett loves Donald Trump, hates Islam, and wants "Black Lives Matter" to be considered a "terrorist group." Yes, and he is on a dating show to win the heart of a black woman.

Something doesn't add up.

Also, many of Lee Garrett's tweets are connected to more fully-fledged posts on a Facebook that now seems to be defunct. We wonder why.

We have to say, these ledes do have us wondering:

Internet sleuths dug up the old tweets from Lee Garrett and are now asking the reality show contestant to explain himself.

@Leegarrett_ Based on the way you see women and people of color, I'm curious how you ended up on #TheBachelorette. Can you explain? — Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) May 31, 2017

Lee, I actually have the same question. Would love to get a comment from you on this! — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: As of 12:07pm on May 31st, Garrett protected his tweets.

Now we can't help wonder if someone at ABC royally flubbed it when they let this potentially racist dude compete for the heart of the first black Bachelorette, or if producers planted Lee Garrett knowing that he would provide drama. Judging by previews and promotions for the upcoming episodes, Lee Garrett does seem to be painted as the season's villain. Well, if the bolo tie fits...

Ugh, leave it to a racist dude to make the WHABOOM guy look desirable by comparison.

