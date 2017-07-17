Advertising

It's hometown date week on The Bachelorette, which means it's time for skeletons to come out of our contestant's closets. Between the built-in drama of dating four men at once and the racial tension that ABC has dwelled on all season, our bachelorette Rachel Lindsay had a lot on her shoulders this episode.

Even Rachel took to Twitter to admit that she was nervous. On her date in Baltimore with contestant Eric, she got down to talking about "r-a-c-e" thanks to Eric's aunt. "It's a lot of pressure because you're getting judged by two different groups," said Lindsay in response to a question about what it feels like to be the first black bachelorette. "You're getting judged by black people and everybody else."

Rise and Grind #BachelorNation! I've been up since 3:45am gettin ready for #BacheloretteMonday and these hometowns! Can u tell I'm nervous 😬 — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) July 17, 2017

ABC spent the last week prepping Bachelor Nation for contestant Dean Ungert's father. In a watershed moment for the series, which typically places emphasis on conventional happy families, Dean opens up about his estrangement from his dad. Dean's mother died young, he says, and his father wasn't willing or emotionally able to step into the parental role his family needed.

Ten bucks says they don't show us Dean's dad until 9:59 #TheBachelorette — Lizzy D. (@SlerzD) July 18, 2017

But just because Dean and his father don't get along doesn't mean he wants the rest of the world to feel that way. His dad — a white man who had adopted the Sikh faith — was a focal point of Dean's plot point. Dean posted an Instagram asking fans to respect that. "Hometowns are 2 days away! ..and I'm asking for a favor," Dean wrote on Instagram."...when I said my father was eccentric, I was not referring to his Sikh faith or the turban he wears on his head."

He didn't make the plea personal, instead reminding audiences that there's an entire faith of people who deserve to be respected. "I'm not asking you to spare his feelings (or mine) but instead to be cognizant and accepting of the millions of people that belong to the Sikh community. Although he and I are not close, I respect my father’s decision to follow his heart and pursue the life he has chosen. Let us not criticize him for his appearance or his beliefs because by doing so we are disparaging an entire faith and culture that includes millions of people. And I know we are all better than that," he wrote.

While fans did weigh in — with the perhaps inevitable insults — on Twitter, it's valuable to show a complex familial relationship on the show.

Reminder that while snark is great, making fun of Dean's dad's appearance and Sikh culture isn't #TheBachelorette — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) July 18, 2017

We have crystal salt lamps in our cubicles to fight off seasonal depression so yeah, we get it. — Bachelor Interns (@BachelorInterns) July 18, 2017

Dean's relationship with his family means strides for the show, and for fans watching who might be able to relate more to a troubled past than to a big happy family. But is it enough to get him the final rose?

