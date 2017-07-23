Advertising

With only three contestants left in the fight for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette, it's inevitable that the claws are starting to come out. But the first contestant to sound the alarm isn't who fans would expect.

Peter Kraus, the fan favorite silver fox of the season, weighed in on who he thinks shouldn't be the last man standing. He has some words for the front runner — no surprise there — Bryan Abasolo.

As Bryan prepares to leave on a date with Rachel, Peter and fellow contestant Eric Bigger notice that the two are wearing the matching watches they got on a 1-on-1 date in Geneva. "Is this the matching watch?" asks Peter. Unfortunately for him, yes, Rachel is #twinning with a contestant that's not him.

Advertising

In the trailer for this week's episode, Peter elaborates. "We already know, I've made it very clear that I'm not the biggest fan of Bryan," he said. "He's got his confident Miami swagger. But in Miami there's a lot of fake boobs, fake asses, and fake cheeks, so what that swagger is, I don't know."

This comment is especially shady in light of the speculation that Bryan himself has undergone plastic surgery, from cries of cheek implants to Botox. (For what it's worth, if he has been tucked and injected, it's probably helpful for the American public to realize that women aren't the only ones who pay money to stop aging.)

Advertising

Eric is also annoyed about Bryan and his watch, but he manages to keep his calm. "That's a nice watch, I am not mad at you, brother," he said. "Do your thing. If she didn't wear the watch and he had his, it wouldn't mean anything. But she wore the watch. See what I'm saying?"

"I like black," says Bryan, referring to a watch. "You do?!", says the black bachelorette. ;-) #TheBachelorette @TheRachLindsay — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) July 11, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.