In case you missed it, the World Dog Surfing Championship was held in San Francisco this past weekend. Sounds like a fun time, right? This BBC reporter doesn't seem to think so.

Simon McCoy was the lucky member of the BBC Three team who got to tell the story of the competition live on air. He was less than enthused. He was so hilariously un-enthused, in fact, that the clip of him reporting on the story has gone viral.

he LOVES surfing dogs. pic.twitter.com/fcSstnqHbs — BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 7, 2017

I for one can't FATHOM how someone could be so clearly disinterested in dog surfing (what's more delightful than dogs on surfboards?!|), but McCoy's unenthusiastic delivery on the story had people on Twitter cracking up.

Cracking up at the sass 😂 'that's a shame we've got no pictures left' DEAD https://t.co/vVgPEnPPXL — #YoungJosh 💫 (@Joshua_Young_) August 7, 2017

😂😂😂 Mans re-evaluating his career right there and then https://t.co/5M49Q3mobw — B.A.M.N (@temborowski) August 7, 2017

“I went to journalism school for THIS?” — (((tacos))) (@yumtacos) August 7, 2017

Simon looks and sounds so happy haha 😂

Probably the funniest news reader we have. Legend! https://t.co/79SYKvHB0b — ThE eDITeR (@HIGNFY) August 7, 2017

This apparently isn't the first time McCoy has been so candid with his feelings on a story. Here he was reporting on the anticipated birth of Prince George back in 2013. Make sure you watch until the very end.

LOL.

We appreciate your honesty, Simon.

