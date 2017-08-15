Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.
Why bring back Beric Dondarrion? It's the question Thoros of Myr must ask every time he brings the eyepatched lord back from the dead, and the question an avid fan has to ask now that only eight more episodes of Game of Thrones remain.
What purpose does Beric Dondarrion—who's been brought back to life by the will of Thoros and the Lord of Light so many times—serve for the show? Now that the enigmatic rebel is marching past the wall with Westeros' Suicide Squad, one theory is that Dondarrion won't survive the journey.
Of course, he'll be brought back to the land of the living—but this time, not by the Lord of Light. Via the must-read Reddit forum r/Asoiaf, a user named Hockeyfox writes:
So in desperation for a real, live (dead) Wight to convince Cersei of the dangers of the North, the Westorosi avengers will turn to one of their own fallen comrades, most likely killed in that terrifying battle teased by the trailer for episode six.
Jon Snow will ask Thoros if he plans to revive the fallen Dondarrion, Thoros will decline, and rather than burn the corpse, they'll chain up the zombie Beric and take him to King's Landing.
It's an interesting theory, certainly. And even if it doesn't come true—it definitely offers a possible conclusion for this northern adventure. Why eat out when you can stay in? Why capture a Wight when you can make your own?
If it's not Beric, how about Jorah? His heart's about to freeze over anyway.