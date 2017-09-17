Advertising

The 69th annual Emmy Awards took place on September 17, with stars turning up dressed to the nines (some even to the tens). We all know the red carpet fashion is the most fun part of the show, but it's hard to pick just a few best dressed stars, when everyone looks so great. That said, here are the stars who knocked it out of the park at the 2017 Emmys.

1. Michelle Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer looked resplendent in black lace. Getty Images

2. Lilliana Vasquez

It's no surprise the Today show style expert looked expertly styled. Getty Images

3. Juliana Hough

Hough looked gorgeous in a black dress with flower details. Getty Images

4. Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star looked adorable in a dress that used all the tulle available in Hollywood. Getty Images

5. Finn Wolfhard

This Stranger Things star looked very handsome and not strange at all. Getty Images

6. Nina Kiri

This dress might end up on more than a few "Worst Dressed" lists, but I don't care, because I love love love it. Getty Images

