Advertising
The 69th annual Emmy Awards took place on September 17, with stars turning up dressed to the nines (some even to the tens). We all know the red carpet fashion is the most fun part of the show, but it's hard to pick just a few best dressed stars, when everyone looks so great. That said, here are the stars who knocked it out of the park at the 2017 Emmys.
1. Michelle Pfeiffer
2. Lilliana Vasquez
Advertising
3. Juliana Hough
4. Millie Bobby Brown
5. Finn Wolfhard
6. Nina Kiri
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.