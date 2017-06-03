Only a few months after his revolting interview with alt-right ghoul Milo Yiannopoulos, HBO's Bill Maher is once again taking heat for something inexcusable. This time, it was referring to himself with the N-word.
No, really.
The interviewee who seemed pretty chill with that racial slur is Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican who was on Real Time to promote some crummy book whose title I'm not even going to bother typing out. And even he realized what kind of fallout he was looking at afterward.
Those tweets are probably enough to save his own hide, as horrible as that moment read on-screen. Maher himself, though, came in for scathing criticism, including from HBO itself.
Now, for the millionth time, people are asking the cable channel to fire him.
Things got so raw that a few people started posting old takedowns of Maher's offensive and unfunny schtick.
So, will this be the outrage that finally does him in? Unlikely. So prepare yourself for the next one.