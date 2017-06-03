Advertising

Only a few months after his revolting interview with alt-right ghoul Milo Yiannopoulos, HBO's Bill Maher is once again taking heat for something inexcusable. This time, it was referring to himself with the N-word.

No, really.

Bill Maher is out here feeling way too comfortable and just used the N-word on his show. pic.twitter.com/JAojuSqn4j — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2017

The interviewee who seemed pretty chill with that racial slur is Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican who was on Real Time to promote some crummy book whose title I'm not even going to bother typing out. And even he realized what kind of fallout he was looking at afterward.

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?...

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

(4of4)

"...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Those tweets are probably enough to save his own hide, as horrible as that moment read on-screen. Maher himself, though, came in for scathing criticism, including from HBO itself.

HBO says in a statement that @billmaher's remarks were "completely inexcusable and tasteless," and will be removed from subsequent airings. pic.twitter.com/i8NEnYQ328 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 3, 2017

Now, for the millionth time, people are asking the cable channel to fire him.

.@HBO, the only statement we want to read is when you write to let us know that his show has been cancelled. Thanks in advance. https://t.co/CkqXQPsaVg — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

The most offensive thing Bill Maher has ever done remains calling himself a comedian. Thanks — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher still had any sort of passes left?



I must have missed that. — Jean Grae (@JeanGreasy) June 3, 2017

Maher making a slavery joke is far more telling than his casual use of "nigga" within that joke. — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) June 3, 2017

"Nah man, say it. It'll be hilarious"-me to Bill Maher 12 hours ago — Yassir Lester (@Yassir_Lester) June 3, 2017

Heard Jared and Ivanka worked tirelessly to convince Bill Maher not to say the n-word. — Gabe Delahaye (@gabedelahaye) June 3, 2017

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2017

Maher's white Californian liberal audience clapping for him saying he's a house nigger is why I know black folks are on our own in the USA. — Rod (@rodimusprime) June 3, 2017

Folks are already defending Bill Maher talking context and comedy at the expense of Black folks. All of y'all can two step into the abyss. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 3, 2017

Official bill maher apology pic.twitter.com/uQ8IT37PtE — Adam Friedland (@AdamFriedland) June 3, 2017

Bill maher been calling muslims the nword for months now if we're being real deal Holyfield. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 3, 2017

I got an idea for Bill Maher that'll make everybody happy: he still gets to host Real Time, but all of his guests are malnourished wolves. — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher is absolutely not getting canceled. His fan base consists of reddit edge lords who get off on his "free speech" racism — sick transit, gloria (@samknight1) June 3, 2017

Since we're airing Bill Maher grievances. He totally looks like Hubie and Bertie and no one ever talks about it. pic.twitter.com/g1FLEpdyoM — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) June 3, 2017

Things got so raw that a few people started posting old takedowns of Maher's offensive and unfunny schtick.

Damn. 4 years ago Wayne Brady went in HARD on Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/PyF3ibaZ4v — Allegorically Adan (@manicsocratic) June 3, 2017

Norm Macdonald on Bill Maher: "I find him completely unfunny... maybe the unfunniest person I've ever encountered that's called a comedian." pic.twitter.com/T4v8chUlQu — sean. (@SeanMcElwee) June 3, 2017

If only someone had warned us about Bill Maher.. Oh, wait..



(Tweeted in 2013) pic.twitter.com/7qCLaht738 — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 3, 2017

So, will this be the outrage that finally does him in? Unlikely. So prepare yourself for the next one.

