People are just now realizing what 'Black Mirror' means and their minds are blown.

After four seasons at nineteen uniquely chilling episodes, some people are just beginning to figure out why the show Black Mirror is called "Black Mirror," and it's a doozy.

am i the only one who didnt know black mirror was called black mirror because when you look at your phone or computer screen after it's turned off you see your reflection on the black screen...it's a black mirror.. pic.twitter.com/ApBxUC3RdU — 🍷 (@bleuvaIentine) December 29, 2017

That's right, people. The name "black mirror" refers to those trusty devices—iPhones, iPads, Arkangels—that have increasingly come to control our lives and are made of reflective surfaces.

Creator Charlie Brooker discussed the series with Britain's channel 4 back in 2014.

"What I took it to mean was, when a screen is off. When a screen is off it looks like a black mirror," Brooker explained. "Because any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, and iPad, something like that, if you just stare at it it looks like a black mirror and there’s something cold and horrifying about that and it was such a fitting title for the show."