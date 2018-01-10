People are just now realizing what 'Black Mirror' means and their minds are blown.

After four seasons at nineteen uniquely chilling episodes, some people are just beginning to figure out why the show Black Mirror is called "Black Mirror," and it's a doozy.
That's right, people. The name "black mirror" refers to those trusty devices—iPhones, iPads, Arkangels—that have increasingly come to control our lives and are made of reflective surfaces.
Creator Charlie Brooker discussed the series with Britain's channel 4 back in 2014.
"What I took it to mean was, when a screen is off. When a screen is off it looks like a black mirror," Brooker explained. "Because any TV, any LCD, any iPhone, and iPad, something like that, if you just stare at it it looks like a black mirror and there’s something cold and horrifying about that and it was such a fitting title for the show."
But 2017 seems to be the year in which a lot of Twitter had the revelation.
Now it all makes sense, the show is all about the possible effects technology could have on us, I'm shook pic.twitter.com/dPO1qSbBel— Sam (@srodriguezdot11) December 29, 2017
British people have taken the opportunity to feel rightfully superior about this.
America might have won the revolution, but the United Kingdom certainly wins when it comes to technological dystopia programming.