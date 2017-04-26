Advertising

Reuben de Maid is a 12-year-old from Wales with golden pipes. He's been singing since he could talk, and expressing himself with makeup since he was eight.

Reuben's incredible YouTube videos scored him a spot on Little Big Shots, hosted by Steve Harvey, and while he was in the States, he belted out "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls on Ellen.

I absolutely love this kid from Wales - his voice, his character, his uniqueness, all of it. Posted by Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, April 17, 2017

The young boy told Ellen DeGeneres that he was bullied for wearing makeup to school, "In my drama group, I used to get hit, punched, and kicked," he said. "After two months, I tried to brush it off, but brushing it off doesn't work. So I stood up to them and I told my mom."

Litro millions said🎉 A post shared by Reuben De Maid (@reubendemaid_1) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:12am PST

Reuben then switched schools, and found classmates who are accepting of his awesomeness.

🚨🚨🚨 A post shared by Reuben De Maid (@reubendemaid_1) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

As postcards in every hotel gift shop say, "the best revenge is living well," and the bestest way of living well is killing it on Ellen.

Pouts for dayZ🚨 A post shared by Reuben De Maid (@reubendemaid_1) on Dec 18, 2016 at 5:12am PST

While Reuben is a remarkable singer, he told Ellen DeGeneres that singing is not his ultimate goal.

To the audience's delight, Reuben explained that his dream is to be "a Kardashian": to have his own makeup brand, website, and YouTube channel with his sister.

Ellen DeGeneres then set Reuben up with a Kardashian Starter Pack: A makeup station with the proper lighting, a computer, and a backdrop of the Kardashians to watch over him as he works.

And he is telling you: he is not going.

Watch out for Reuben de Maid to be the next big makeup mogul as soon as he graduates middle school.

