Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

Assuming Bran Stark isn't the f*$king Night King, his meeting with Samwell Tarly in the grand finale of Game of Thrones season seven could mean the birth of the series' most powerful duo. Apologies to these guys:

In a viral theory posted to Reddit's r/GameOfThrones forum, a greenseer named Kinboy spells out the prophecy that "Bran is now Samwell's master codex."

Drumroll for the new nickname...

"He is Encylopedia BritBrannica."

Kinboy explains:

To have the most curious character meet and partner with the most omniscient character is to create the Internet in Westeros. Sam won't have to dig through books and tomes anymore. He can simply BRoogle the answer and away we go. They are instantly the most powerful people in Westeros.

Naturally, the theory expands on the fact that Sam and Bran did exactly that in the series' finale. Here's what happened when the met up in Winterfell:

Bran: Jon isn't really my father's son. He's the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and my aunt Lyanna Stark. He was born in a tower in Dorne. His last name isn't really Snow. It's Sand. Sam: It's not. Bran: Dornish bastards are named Sand.

At this point, Sam corrects Bran. Um actually, hop back in your vision there, bud.

Sam: At the Citadel, I transcribed a High Septon's diary. He annulled Rhaegar's marriage to Elia. He wed Rhaegar and Lyanna in a secret ceremony. Bran: Are you certain?

Then Sam hits him with the "just google it."

Bran does, and the rest is incest history, as Bran has a vision of the marriage ceremony and proceeds to narrate the implications over shots of Jon and Daenerys getting down in Dragonstone.

The scene shows us that Bran's omniscient, but he needs a nudge in the right direction to locate specific knowledge.

Fans immediately started speculating what else Sam and Bran might discover together:

"Sam will get Bran to figure out how to make Valyrian steel next season." "Won't Sam use Bran to write ASOIAF?"

As long as these two stay safe (oh god), the possibilities for this duo over the final season are exciting and endless.

As one commenter put it:

"Sam dropped out of maester college and started the world's greatest start-up with his pal. He must be very pleased with himself."

