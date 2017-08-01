Advertising

One does not simply just watch Game of Thrones.

One also spends hours poring over fan theories, analyzing Easter eggs during the weeks (and months) between episodes because reality is dark and full of terrors.

Carice van Houten, Melisandre herself, finds the predictions of us plebians to be charming,

Throwing shade like a shadow baby. Giphy

Van Houten read some of your theories on the fate and powers of the Red Priestess, and charmingly destroys them. She does offer what just might be a prophecy on Melisandre's reunion with Arya, "But yes I will try to avoid Arya because I have not a good feeling about it," she says. "I really have a bad feeling about it in fact."

The North remembers. Giphy

Is Melisandre next on Arya's list? We'll find out.

