Football players are used to being knocked around—it's literally their jobs—but Jimmy Kimmel hit 'em in a place they're not as used to getting struck: the feels.

giphy

Kimmel pre-gamed this Sunday's Super Bowl with another special edition of Celebrities Read Mean Tweets, with NFL players' turn in the hot seat.

Surprisingly missing from the athletes' parade of insults are the ones from the most famous source:

Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

.@NFL: Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Now that's mean.