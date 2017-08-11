Advertising

As you can recall, back in season five, Game of Thrones featured a flashback of a young Cersei receiving a prophecy from Maggy the Frog, who is not a frog, but a witch.

She said:

You will never wed the Prince, you will wed the King...You'll be Queen, for a time. Then comes another — younger, more beautiful — to cast you down and take all you hold dear...The King will have 20 children, and you will have three...Gold will be their crowns, gold their shrouds.

On the show, Maggy is 2 for 3. Cersei married King Robert, and she had three children—just with her brother. Joffrey, Tommen, and Myrcella all ended up dead, and the boys even got to wear golden crowns.

In the books, Maggy had one more tidbit for Cersei, known as The Valonqar Prophecy:

And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.

Valonqar is High Valyrian for "little brother." Cersei has her little brother, Tyrion, but was also the first to emerge from the womb, making her fraternal twin Jaime Lannister technically little.

Now, this prophecy literally coming true would be way too clean for Game of Thrones, which prides itself on its twins and turns.

"What if Maggy interpreted the prophecy wrong and just saw one of Cersei's little brothers faces while she was being strangled? What if there were someone who could perfectly imitate either Jaime or Tyrion?" BarberTrey92 asked on Reddit.

"Enter Arya Stark."

giphy

BarberTrey92 has four extremely well-thought out reasons why Arya could end up being the Valonqar.

Last season, Arya did meet Jaime, you just didn't know it was her, for she was wearing a different face.

Arya-in-disguise had her eyes locked on Jaime, which Bronn (and initially, the audience) interpreted as thirst for the Kingslayer. But maybe Arya was doing research?

As BarberTrey92 writes:

Premise 1: Arya was learning how to imitate Jaime Lannister all night. Soaking in his mannerisms, listening to his voice, and watching him interact with one of his closest allies. We then see Arya play Walder Frey and trick his whole house long enough to kill them. We saw the amazing ability Arya has to act as another being. Now we all know Jaime isn't currently on Arya's list, let's note that (we'll come back to it) and talk about the Lannister's attempt on Bran's life. The famous Valyrian dagger that belonged to Robert Baratheon was used in the attempted assassination of Bran. Even though it was under King Robert's control, the Lannisters were the ones who ordered the kill. One of the most important parts is the fact that the dagger didn't successfully cause a mortal wound. The dagger makes its way from Littlefinger to Bran and now to Arya. When Bran gives Arya the blade he even goes so far as to mention Arya's list, the list that Cersei is on.

Giphy

Premise 2: The dagger was given to Arya by Bran to symbolically represent the official turning of tides. The Starks are equipped well enough to send an assassin of their own to use the dagger, Arya.

Giphy

Premise 3: The dagger will again fail to kill its mark, which brings in Cersei's prophecy of being strangled. Also while at Winterfell, Arya comes across a particular individual, Brienne of Tarth. The last time Arya saw Brienne she defeated the Hound in combat. As we all know, Besides Bron, Brienne has spent the most time with Jaime on screen. Immediately upon walking over to Brienne and Pod, Arya challenges Brienne to a soar out of what I assume is respect for her defeat of the Hound. There are a few things that come across during this scene. In no particular order: -This is the first time we see Arya fight toe to toe with a trained Westerosi sword person clad in armor -Brienne uses Jaime's old sword (even though it was a training sword in the scene, I believe the symbolism is still present) -Arya is the only other left handed sword wielder on screen besides Jaime

Giphy

Premise 4: The GoT team flooded us with symbolism to link Jaime and Arya to prepare us for the expectancy violation that will occur when Jaime dies before Cersei does. Conclusion: Arya will get Jaime's face and fulfill Cersei's prophecy of the Valonqar. Tl;dr: Arya is the Valonqar and uses Jaime's face to fulfill the prophecy.

Personally, I'm on the "Jaime Kills Cersei" train (not just his face, but his body too), but this could be super cool. As Arya told Ed Sheeran:

HBO

